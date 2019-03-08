Perry Ganci
Jesuit's Perry Ganci

Senior Perry Ganci, state champion wrestler from Jesuit High School, was selected as the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month for February. Monthly award-winners are chosen in voting by the Greater New Orleans Sports Award Selection Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Ganci completed a 40-0 season by winning the LHSAA state heavyweight (285-pound) championship, pinning the defending state heavyweight champion Mack Brown of Brother Martin in the title match. Ganci, who weighs 245 pounds, stepped up in class this year and still won his third consecutive individual state title. He became the ninth wrestler in Jesuit history to win three state championships. Ganci has signed a football scholarship offer to play at Nicholls State.

