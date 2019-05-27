Jacob Hannemann scored on catcher Francisco Arcia's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning, and the Iowa Cubs beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 2-1 in 10 innings Monday.
Starter Adbert Alzolay and two relievers held the Baby Cakes (28-24) to three hits as the Cubs (31-21) took a 2-1 lead in the five-game series.
“Alzolay (six innings, one run, two hits) has a good arm,” Baby Cakes manager Keith Johnson said. “And (reliever Michael) Rucker (two innings, no runs, one hit), we hadn't seen him. (Closer James) Norwood, we kind of got him last time we faced him, but he threw the ball well today.”
Cakes second baseman Isan Diaz's franchise-record streak of five games in a row with a home run ended. The top of the batting order went 0-for-12, a big factor in New Orleans not generating runs. Leadoff hitter Monte Harrison (.288), who leads the Pacific Coast with 19 stolen bases, missed his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.
Hernandez goes up
The Miami Marlins called up Baby Cakes right-hander Elieser Hernandez on Monday after nearly two months in which he was impressively consistent on the mound.
On a staff with 2018 Pacific Coast League All-Star Zac Gallen, Hernandez (3-1) arguably has been New Orleans' best pitcher, if not the best in the league, leading the PCL with a 1.07 earned-run average. Gallen (6-1) is second at 1.74, with the Cakes' Hector Noesi third (2.62).
“(Hernandez) has that ability to throw his fastball in the (strike) zone when he needs to and out of the zone when he needs to,” Cakes pitching coach Jeremy Powell. “He's had a lot of success through the top of the zone, but he's got the ability to get down in the zone when he needs to, and he's been doing that.”
After being selected as a Rule 5 free-agent from the Houston Astros before last season, Hernandez appeared in 32 games with the Marlins, going 2-7 with a 5.21 ERA.
“Last season, he was kind of bouncing in and out of the (starting) rotation, relieving and spot starting, and he never really got into a routing,” Powell said. “It's nice to see him getting consistent work here and getting the things he needs developmental-wise so he can get to the big leagues and stay in the big leagues.”
Hernandez likely will make most of his appearances, if not all, in relief.
This is his second time called up. He was with the Marlins from May 11-15, but didn't make an appearance. That coupled with when he made his previous start meant Hernandez went nine days without pitching.
However, he returned to New Orleans and continued his remarkable consistency. At Iowa on May 17, he allowed one run on four hits through five innings, with six strikeouts and no walks. His next outing, Wednesday against Oklahoma City, was his best of the season. Hernandez pitched a six-inning one-hitter with no walks in which he tied a franchise record for a nine-inning game with 12 strikeouts.
Hernandez has not allowed a home run this season.
Extra bases
Former LSU reliever Parker Bugg was promoted to the Baby Cakes from Double-A Jacksonville on Monday. Bugg, 6-foot-6, was drafted in the 27th round in 2016 by Miami. He was 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA with the Jumbo Shrimp this season. … Harrison is day-to-day. With Isaac Galloway in limbo after he was designated for assignment Saturday, the Cakes had three outfielders before shortstop J.T. Riddle was moved to center field. Micah Brown, who has played six positions in the minor leagues, including left and right field, also is a possibility. … Joe Adduci, who went 3-for-6 with a homer, a double and six RBIs in Sunday's 14-10 Iowa win, was called up to the Chicago Cubs after the game.