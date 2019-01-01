Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger didn't shy away from it. Standing on a stage on the field after the Longhorns' resounding 28-21 Allstate Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia, the game's MVP flashed a huge grin before ESPN's Holly Rowe could finish asking if he had a message for Texas fans.
"Longhorn nation: We're baaaaaack!" Ehlinger yelled.
That proclamation is easy to make after Texas' first New Years Six bowl victory since the 2009 Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State, 24-21, one where they out-physicaled and out-schemed last year's College Football Playoff runner-up.
Ehlinger's declaration is exactly what you'd want the leader of your blue-blood team to say, but I'd argue the sophomore missed the mark.
No, they’re not “back." Not yet, at least.
To say a Texas football program that won three national titles from 1963-70 and won another in two appearances from 2006-10 is “back” atop the national college football landscape takes out of focus exactly what the Longhorns accomplished Tuesday night against Georgia. It declare's that Texas has reached the finish line.
"I know we're headed in the right direction," Texas head coach Tom Herman said after Tuesday's win. "But I never want to give any finality to our progress, though.
"It's going to take multiple years of recruiting classes like (Alabama and Clemson) have had in the last half-decade or so, and then the development of those players."
The Longhorns didn't win a Big 12 title in 2018, something Texas has done just twice this millennium. They proved they’re capable of multiple regular-season gaffes in their losses to Maryland and Oklahoma State. The nation’s true upper echelon doesn’t make both.
But Tuesday night’s thorough beating in all three phases of the game of a Georgia squad that held a reasonable claim as one of the nation’s top four squads entering Tuesday’s contest proves Texas finally has laid the groundwork to make that final push.
The Longhorns haven’t looked this promising since they held the moment before Colt McCoy injured his shoulder against Alabama nine years ago in the BCS National Championship Game.
In Ehlinger, Texas has a potentially early Heisman Trophy candidate who’s as unafraid firing at receivers 30 yards down the sideline as he is lowering a shoulder into a linebacker. His three rushing touchdowns Tuesday tied a Sugar Bowl record for quarterbacks and broke a Longhorns single-season record once held by Vince Young. And they came with the type of contact many quarterbacks can’t handle.
Both of his two favorite receiving targets, juniors Collin Johnson and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, could very well return as seniors in 2019. Meanwhile, this year’s Heisman winner, Oklahoma gunslinger Kyler Murray, will be on a baseball diamond next fall.
Combine that with an offense that scored 20 points on famed defensive mind Kirby Smart’s defense in the first half — something no SEC team has done the past two years. Give it a defense that held Georgia’s run game to 72 yards on 30 carries while sacking quarterback Jake Fromm twice and creating two turnovers, and you have the makings of a Big 12 team that looks primed to prove wrong the notion that the conference’s schools can’t play a physical brand of defense.
But one game cannot solely signal a team’s return to greatness. Simply being selected to play in New Orleans on New Year’s Day was an accomplishment in itself, one that reflected the body of work the Longhorns put together from September to December.
Had Texas had its doors blown off by a Georgia team that truly cared about proving its worth in the College Football Playoff conversation wouldn’t have erased that, just like the victory doesn’t change how the Longhorns performed on multiple occasions this season. The No. 15 team entering the Sugar Bowl isn’t suddenly one of the best four or five in the country because of a victory.
What this win does do, though, is proves coach Tom Herman’s team’s regular season win over Oklahoma wasn’t a fluke — the type of thing that can happen whenever two furious rivals clash.
Georgia can try to shrug its flat performance as a lack of emotion, the product of a devastating defeat in the SEC Championship game a month ago. But Texas can rightfully claim huge importance in Tuesday’s outcome, too.
The Longhorns' body of work this season includes two wins over teams ranked in the top five of the final CFP poll, something that, for now, only Alabama can claim.
That doesn’t mean Texas fans should start planning for a rematch of that 2010 national championship game next January in New Orleans, but it does mean something that sounded so far-fetched after that season-opening loss to Maryland may not be that far off.
"This ain't the end goal for this university," senior defensive end Charles Omenihu said.
No, the Longhorns aren't “back” quite yet. But they might be soon.