The World Boxing Super Series was made for fighters who have endured what Regis Prograis has.

New Orleans-raised Prograis in March earned a shot at his first international title, scoring a two-round knockout that should have set him up to challenge Jose Ramirez for the World Boxing Council’s top belt in the summer. But nothing materialized.

Ramirez’s camp said they wanted the two fighters to combat other opponents first and accumulate more victories to make their title match bigger; Prograis’ side accused the other of being scared.

Enter the WBSS. After the series said it was turned down by WBC champ Ramirez for a spot in an eight-man, 140-pound tournament, it turned to Prograis.

Prograis had to settle for an honorary, though still prestigious, “diamond” belt from the WBC after the Ramirez bout failed to come together. But with a victory in July over Juan Jose Velasco to retain the diamond belt, the WBSS offered him this:

Put the diamond belt on the line Saturday in a series quarterfinal at the Lakefront Arena against England’s Terry Flanagan, a former 135-pound world champion who had never been knocked down and whose only loss came on a split decision in a title fight after he stepped up in weight.

Win, and get a shot at the World Boxing Association belt held by Kiryl Relikh, who triumphed in his quarterfinal earlier this month.

Win again, and take the diamond belt as well as the WBA title into a final where he also could pick up an International Boxing Federation title, a trophy named after Muhammad Ali — and a lucrative payday.

No ducking from opponents. No politics from higher-ups trying to protect their fighters from blemishing their win-loss records.

Just prove you’re the best and be justly rewarded for it.

Prograis ran with it. And so far, so good.

After a relatively even first half of the bout against Flanagan (33-2, 13 KOs) on Saturday night, Prograis landed a bone-jarring, overhand left to the head that sent the Englishman to the canvas for the first time in his career.

Flanagan, in his U.S. debut, stood up and eventually became the first man to take Prograis to a decision in a 12-round fight. But it wasn’t close. Prograis took all three scorecards by margins of seven, nine and 11 points.

On the scorecard where Flanagan came closest, judge Bruce McDaniel awarded each of the last seven rounds to Prograis, who improved to 23-0 with 19 KOs.

Now a semifinal matchup with Relikh awaits early next year. No hiatuses. No fights in the interim against opponents chosen because their styles are ripe for exploiting.

All there is: The first true shot for Prograis, 29, to win a world title belt from one of boxing's four major sanctioning bodies, after he's gone through Hurricane Katrina as a teenager, Hurricane Harvey last year in his adopted home of Houston, and having his pay denied for several fights early in his career.

It is exactly what Kalle Sauerland, the chief boxing officer of WBSS organizer Comosa AG, envisioned when he and his business partners came up with the concept of the tournament — "the Champions League of boxing" — and recruited a fighter with Prograis’ backstory.

“To me, Regis is the real WBC champ,” Sauerland said in a post-fight news conference. Recounting that Ramirez declined a "multi-million dollar" offer to expose his belt in the tournament, Sauerland added, “Some champs are ready for it. Some are not.”

What comes next is a step up. Yes, the past few opponents Prograis has faced — including Flanagan — have all been described as steps up by pundits. But Prograis has never challenged a reigning champion. When he faces Relikh, it will be the Belarusian’s second title defense.

A number of unanswered questions surround the bout.

Among them is the venue.

Roughly 3,000 people attended Prograis’ bout Saturday at Lakefront Arena. Sauerland repeatedly assured that the attendance had not dissuaded his group from trying to return to New Orleans for the semifinal, even if he’d like the crowd to be double that of Saturday's.

Sauerland acknowledged it was a busy day in town, with the Pelicans and Voodoo Fest both competing for locals’ time and money — though the German native said he thought people were kidding him when they informed him there was actually an event named Voodoo Fest.

Nonetheless, one question Prograis answered Saturday was whether he had the moxie to win if his power didn't end a 12-round fight early. So it's hard not to continue considering him the favorite for the Ali Trophy as well as the laurels and dollars surrounding it.

“You cannot prepare for me — I can do so many things in the ring,” Prograis said. “I can go forward. I can throw power shots. I can be slick. I can be defensive. I can do so many different things. There’s nobody that can prepare for me.”

Relikh (23-2, 19 KOs) will disagree. History has shown it is likely Relikh will be wrong.

But maybe the 24th time is the charm for a Prograis opponent.