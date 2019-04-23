Heading into Wednesday's start of a five-game series at Round Rock, the Baby Cakes have won three consecutive games.
Center fielder Monte Harrison, a power-hitting leadoff hitter with base-stealing speed, has been the main catalyst.
“I've just been trying to get consistent barrels (solid contact) on every at-bat,” Harrison said. “For me, and what the Miami Marlins want, is catching three or four barrels every day.”
The Baby Cakes lost three of five games to Round Rock in the teams' season-opening series. However, Harrison was out with a wrist injury. He began playing in the next series at Iowa and is batting .333 in 12 games.
Harrison really started hitting consistently in the just-completed seven-game home stand against Iowa and Omaha, batting 11-for-25 (.444) with a home run, a triple, two doubles, eight runs and three RBIs.
He said he made an adjustment from last season with Double-A Jacksonville, when he batted .240 with 19 home runs and 20 doubles, but struck out 215 times in 521 at-bats (41.3 percent).
“I got caught up in what people were saying the (2017) season, that I was a power hitter,” he said. “I tried to pull everything. Now, I'm back to being my old self, hitting the ball to all fields. Both of my home runs have been to right field.”
He has hit the ball hard. The exit velocity of balls coming off his bat has been in the 110 to 115 miles-per-hour range. Anything over 100 miles per hour is considered good, manager Keith Johnson said.
However, even with the strong early batting average, Harrison has struck out 16 times in 45 at-bats (35.6 percent).
“The question is, is he Reggie Abercrombie or B.J. Upton?” said an official with an American League East team who scouted the Cakes vs. Omaha. “He was 37 percent last season. That will go up in the big leagues.
“He's got a lot of athleticism, and I think he can hit, but we'll see.”
Extra bases
The Marlins called up right-hander Jose Quijada to replace Jarlin Garcia, who went on paternity leave. It is the first call-up for Quijada, who is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA. He has appeared in five games and has a team-leading three saves. … On the strength of 14 home runs against the Cakes in the season-opening series, the Express is second in the Pacific Coast League with 36 home runs. Round Rock has hit 22 in the 13 games since that series. New Orleans has 21 home runs. … The Cakes are seventh in the league in hitting (.271) and the Express ninth (.253). New Orleans is second in pitching (4.07 ERA) and Round Rock fourth (4.46).
New Orleans Baby Cakes (10-8) at Round Rock Express (11-7)
When: 7:05 p.m., Wednesday
Where: Dell Diamond, Round Rock, Texas
Starting pitchers: RH Ben Meyer (0-2, 8.00) vs. TBA
Broadcasts: Sports 1280 AM, MiLB.tv