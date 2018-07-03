Jesters hit crucial stretch
The New Orleans Jesters will end the regular season with matches at Atlanta at 6 p.m. Wednesday before their home finale against Asheville City SC at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pan American Stadium.
The Jesters lost to Atlanta at home earlier this season 2-1 and beat Asheville City SC on the road 3-1.
New Orleans has clinched a home playoff match and can clinch one of the top two seeds and a bye in the playoffs with a result this week. A pair of wins and some help can still get New Orleans the top overall seed in the conference. But getting one of the top two seeds is a priority.
“Fans, players, the club itself, it is very important overall to make sure we can do that,” coach Kenny Farrell said. "The result is important Wednesday night at Atlanta. I believe one point might secure the number two spot, and then coming home on the weekend to play Asheville.”