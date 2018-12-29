Georgia outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning learned just a day ahead of time that he would be representing the defensive coaching staff at an Allstate Sugar Bowl news conference Saturday.
“It’s a little different than being at Park Hill South High School when I was assistant coach,” Lanning said from the podium as the Bulldogs continued preparations for their game against Texas on Tuesday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Such is the nature of the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator by committee for this game, the result of Mel Tucker Jr. leaving to become head coach at Colorado. Lanning, head coach Kirby Smart, inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and defensive line coach Trey Scott are essentially co-coordinators.
Several players said they miss Tucker, but nothing has really changed.
“The machine is always going to keep on rolling,” defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter said.
Smart remains an integral part of the defensive planning, especially in the secondary.
“It always helps to have that guru on the back end every day,” defensive back Richard LeCounte said.
Dogs secondary adapts
The Bulldogs are missing not only their defensive coordinator, but also one of their best defensive players.
Defensive back Deandre Baker chose to skip the Sugar Bowl and prepare for the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a first-round pick.
“You don’t replace Deandre Baker,” Lanning said.
In Baker’s absence, additional snaps will go to true freshman Tyson Campbell, who started the first 10 games but was replaced in the starting lineup by redshirt freshman Eric Stokes for the final three.
“Some of the things (Baker) did on the field can’t be replaced,” LeCounte said.
Fixing a flat
Texas’ season didn’t begin like it would end in the Sugar Bowl.
The Longhorns were upset by Maryland 34-29 at FedEx Field, but offensive coordinator Tim Beck said the team and coaches didn’t panic. It paid off as Texas won nine of its next 11 and played for the Big XII championship.
“It's like getting a flat tire and you go cut all four of your tires because one of them is flat. You don’t do that, right?” Beck said. “OK, we got a flat tire. We lost to Maryland. Let’s change the tire and we’ll keep going.”
Small margin for error
Beck said the Longhorns have little margin for error with their scoring opportunities if they’re going to keep up with the Bulldogs.
That means they have to do a better job at the line of scrimmage than they did in a 39-27 loss to Oklahoma in the Big XII title game when they rushed for just 88 yards, averaging 2.8 per carry, and allowed three sacks.
“We’ve got to control the line of scrimmage better than we did in the championship game,” Beck said. “I think we left some plays and some opportunities on the field in that game. We have to play physical and control the line of scrimmage. When we have to make those plays, be it a third down, be it a big conversion, a red zone, we've got to take advantage and score points, touchdowns in those red zones. Can’t be a field goal game.”