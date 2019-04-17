Each year the Orleans Parish public school system experiences a faculty turnover rate of almost 30 percent, or about 900 teachers leaving the system.
That lack of stability is considered to be a major reason student achievement scores have stagnated.
A donation of more than $2 million from the College Football Playoff Foundation and the Allstate Sugar Bowl designed to improve teacher recruitment and retention might not reverse things dramatically, but it is certainly welcome.
“This makes it a great day,” Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis said Wednesday at a ceremony at Warren Easton High School announcing the donation.
“We’re getting dollars going directly to our educators on the front line every day, and that means a lot," Lewis said. "The commitment from the foundation saying it wants to invest in New Orleans means a lot as well.”
The donation, the majority of which comes from funds raised by the Sugar Bowl, with Entergy as the principal source, is part of an annual program by the College Football Playoff to benefit K-12 education in the community in which the national championship game is played each year.
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be the site of this coming season’s game on Jan. 13, 2020.
Britton Banowsky, executive director of the CFP Foundation, said this is the first time in the six-year history of the program that the money has gone for teacher retention, adding that most of the money will be going directly to teachers rather than being used in administrative expenses.
“We sat down with the leadership here and talked about what we could help them with,” Banowsky said. “And Superintendent Lewis came up with (lack of) teacher retention as a reason that so many kids aren’t able to hit the marks they’d like them to hit.
“It’s about providing incentive for teachers and even stipends for student teachers. We’re very proud about putting our dollars and impact in the classroom.”
Among the programs the donation will aid are a teacher recruitment coalition involving UNO, Xavier, Tulane and Southeastern Louisiana, placing student-athletes from the local colleges in the school system with the goal that they will remain as coaches and teachers; professional development; and promoting the DonorsChoose program which helps provide classroom resources through direct donations from individuals and corporations.
Banowsky added that more than $40,000 in classroom requests from Orleans schools was being covered by the foundation in addition to the principal donation.
Besides the financial assistance, both local and national teachers will be recognized at ceremonies during the weekend of the championship game.
Sugar Bowl President Monique Morial said the bowl was excited to be involved in such a project.
“This is going to have a lasting effect on the community,” she said. “Even if you’re not a football fan, you can see the impact the CFP is having. It’s really a beautiful thing.”
It should all make a difference, Lewis said.
“We know kids are going to do better when there’s not so much shuffling around among teachers,” he said. “It’s tough being a teacher, and there’s a lot of accountability involved.
“We have a lot of dedicated people who deserve all of the resources we can provide them."