The Saints have voted Jermon Bushrod their winner of the Ed Block Courage Award.

The veteran offensive lineman’s daughter, Jordyn Lynn Bushrod, died in October one week after being born.

“Obviously this has been one of the toughest times for myself and my family, but at the end of the day I felt it was important to be here for my teammates” said Bushrod. “While I appreciate their recognition in voting me as the club winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, I would like to thank my them back."

Bushrod missed a handful of games but returned on Nov. 11 against the Bengals, a game in which Terron Armstead coincidentally suffered a torn pectoral muscle that has kept Bushrod in the starting lineup since.

It hasn’t been easy, but Bushrod said he has been leaning on his teammates during this time.

“It's good to be around the guys," Bushrod said after the Bengals game. "Not good. It's great. It gives you an escape. But when I get home, she's always on my mind. My wife is always on my mind. So it's a battle."

Bushrod posts a Scripture each week to his Twitter page to encourage himself and others, and has also been listening to gospel music every morning to “put things in perspective.”

Bushrod and his wife, Jessica, have two other children.

The Ed Block Courage Awards honor players who overcome adversity, possess strong character and a will to endure to life's trials.

The award is named after Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts who was a respected humanitarian. All 32 of this year’s Ed Block Courage Award recipients will be honored at a banquet next spring in Baltimore. Proceeds from the event benefit abused children of the Courage House National Support Network.