Regis Prograis is coming home to New Orleans on Monday.
But don’t expect him to be enjoy a lot of his mother’s cooking this week. Or eating out often either.
There’s too much at stake for Prograis to do any overindulging, or just normal indulging, at least until next Saturday night.
That’s when Prograis will be defending his newly won WBC Interim Junior Welterweight title against Argentinian Juan Jose Velasco at Lakefront Arena in a battle of unbeatens.
But that only happens if Prograis (21-0, 18 KOs) hits the 140-pound junior welterweight limit in Thursday’s weigh-in.
Otherwise, there’s no fight and Prograis has to forfeit the title he won in March with a second-round TKO of two-time world champion Julius Indongo to Velasco (20-0, 12 KOs). If Velasco is overweight, the bout goes on, but he can’t win the title.
“Fights are easy,” said Prograis, who as a teenager wound up in Houston with his family after Hurricane Katrina and still lives and trains there. “But making weight is never easy.
“You can work hard in the gym every day, but to me making weight is always going to be a struggle. You have to learn how you can make it easier on yourself.”
As an object lesson Prograis, need only to look to Jose Ramirez, with whom he shares the WBC 140-pound title.
Ramirez was set to fight Danny O’Connor in Fresno, California, this weekend. But the bout was cancelled on Friday when O’Connor was hospitalized suffering from severe dehydration as he attempted to cut the final two pounds.
Prograis sympathized with O’Connor, who was considered a decided underdog.
“It’s hard to lose a title shot like that,” he said. “But that’s part of being a professional.
“If he wound up in the hospital, it shows you how hard he was really trying. But it doesn’t change what happened.”
Prograis has his own weight loss horror story. Before a 2013 fight against James Harrison of Marrero at the Gretna Heritage Festival, Prograis had to lose 12 pounds in two days or the fight was off.
He managed to do it, but in a weakened state had to settle for a unanimous decision against Harrison, who retired the next year with a career record of 3-7-1. Prograis, meanwhile, has had only one of his 15 fights since then go the distance.
“I don’t think I could ever do that again, and I don’t know if I’d even try,” he said, “The guys I’m fighting now are at a whole different level.
“I can’t afford to go in weak anymore.”
Prograis also related about drinking some orange juice on the day before a recent weigh in. The mixture of sugar and sodium in the juice made getting down to 140 a problem.
“Regis has been training really well," said his trainer, Bobby Benton. “Sometimes I’ve got to kick him out of the gym.
“His conditioning has always been outstanding.”
Prograis, 29, eventually sees himself fighting at 147 pounds, the welterweight level.
“As my body gets more mature, it’s going to be harder and harder to hit 140,” he said. “I’ve got some things to do at 140 for about the next year and a half.
“Then I’ll be 30 and can give myself a present by fighting at 147.”
Tournament time
The “some things to do,” Prograis spoke of include an eight-man World Boxing Super Series 140-pound tournament he will be part of if he wins Saturday.
The three bouts it would take to win that will take about a year to complete. After that, there would be a showdown with Ramirez, who is skipping the tournament.
“Ramirez and I should be fighting now,” Prograis said. “But that’s not his decision.
“It’s not a big deal for me. We’ll do it one day.”
Main event, but still a prelim
While the Prograis-Velasco fight will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes starting at 7 p.m., and is the last fight of a 10-bout card at Lakefront, it will be followed by a fight between Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia which is airing on ESPN+, the recently launched subscription service.
Les Bonano, local event coordinator for the Lakefront event, said efforts are being made to show the Pacquiao-Matthysse fight in the arena and that a decision will be made early this week.
Guidry moving up
Undefeated heavyweight Jonathan Guidry of Dulac (10-0, 2 KOs) will come under the tutelage of Benton and his Main Street Gym in Houston provided he can beat Aaron Chavers (8-4-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round preliminary.
Guidry, who calls himself “King of the Bayou,” has been trained by Bonano and Jonathan Liberto but can get better seasoning in Houston.
“Les says he’s a tough guy,” Benton said. “He’ll get some good work at our gym.
“So we’ll see.”
Also on the undercard is 2016 American Olympian Charles Conwell (7-0, five KOs) against Travis Scott of Baton Rouge (19-3, five KOs) in a six-round middleweight bout.
The ESPN portion of the card will start at 6 p.m. with a WBC Continental Americas lightweight title fight between Brazilian William Silva (25-1, 14 KOs) and Teofimo Lopez (9-0, seven KOs) of Brooklyn.
Seats still left
Tickets ranging from $200 (ringside) to $125 (floor) to $75 and $40 are available at the Lakefront Arena ticket office or ticketmaster.com. Discounts are available for military, students and members of the New Orleans Police Department.