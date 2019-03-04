UNO senior Scott Plaisance has chosen an opportune time to play the best basketball of his career.
If he maintains his recent level on Wednesday at Southeastern Louisiana (15-14, 11-5 Southland Conference), it might put the Privateers (17-11, 12-5) over the top in a monumentally important game for both teams.
In the best-case scenario, the winner will have a shot at the No. 2 seed in the Southland Conference tournament next week and the double bye to the semifinals that goes with it.
In the worst-case scenario, the loser could fall to fifth place and face the Herculean task of winning four games in four days—the latter three against more rested teams--to garner the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
“It’s a real big night for us,” Plaisance said. “We have to guard the ball hard, trust our defense and just play more aggressively than them. Our whole thing is that we’re a tougher team, and we’ve got to prove it Wednesday.”
Plaisance, a 6-foot-9 former Class 1A Player of the Year at Country Day, has been at his toughest in the last seven games. Finally recovered from a rib fracture that sidelined him for two weeks and limited his effectiveness for two more, he has averaged 12.7 points on 58-percent shooting, grabbing a team-high 51 rebounds in the same stretch while giving the Privateers a post presence on both ends of the floor.
His surge coincided with a season-ending Achilles tendon tear to leading scorer Ezekiel Charles, helping the Privateers win four of five since the potentially devastating injury. Before this year, Plaisance's career-best scoring average had been 4.5 last season—his first at UNO after transferring from Louisiana-Lafayette.
“I don’t think my game is defined as one role,” he said. “I can play inside and play outside and I’m a good defender. When I’m firing on all cylinders, that’s when I’m really confident.”
He will need to use all of his defensive skills in a matchup with Southeastern's Moses Greenwood, a fellow senior and Southland Player of the Year candidate.
Greenwood, an undersized 6-foot-7 post, has morphed into a superstar, averaging 21.6 points on 69-percent shooting in his last eight games. He leads the league in field goals (109) and field goal percentage during conference action, is third in rebounding and seventh in blocked shots.
“Everybody’s gearing to stop him, and he’s just been wonderful,” Southeastern coach Jay Ladner said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do when he graduates. I just may walk across the state with him and head on out the door.”
The Privateers had no answer for Greenwood two weeks ago at Lakefront Arena despite blowing out the Lions 89-68, allowing him to score 26 points inside on 11-of-15 shooting. UNO hit 14 of 23 3-point shots that night—easily its highest percentage of the year—and cannot count on blistering the nets the same way in Hammond.
“He (Plaisance) is going to have to be stellar defensively,” UNO coach Mark Slessinger said. “Greenwood is a premier forward in our league, and us stopping him is going to be a very important factor in us winning.”
Plaisance considered UNO out of high school but said he chose UL-Lafayette because his grandfather and uncle were graduates there. When he decided to leave the Cajuns in January of 2017, he took less than a week to settle on the Privateers and a chance to play for Slessinger.
“I was excited that he wanted me back after picking another school,” Plaisance said. “I was looking at all the schools in the area, but I just felt like I wanted to be a part of this program.”
He has become more than just a part. He is a difference-maker.
While Greenwood went off in the first meeting with Southeastern, Plaisance hit six of his seven shots, too.
“He’s given us everything,” said guard Bryson Robinson, the only UNO player averaging more points than Plaisance in the last seven games. “He’s blocking shots, he’s getting rebounds and he’s basically dominating out there.”