LAFAYETTE – Until boxer Regis Prograis’ soaring rise the past few years, it had been tough going for pro athletes wanting to win the big one for New Orleans.

Look no further than the Crescent City’s beloved Saints. They stormed into the latter stages of the playoffs their last two campaigns, only to be felled by the Minnesota Miracle seconds away from an NFC title-game berth and a missed pass interference call that almost certainly would’ve let them secure a Super Bowl appearance over the Los Angeles Rams.

Prograis hurt along with the rest of the Who Dat Nation after those defeats. At one point, he even retweeted a meme showing him face-to-face with the head referee for the Rams heartbreaker under the caption, “The real fight New Orleans wants.”

But he also made a promise: to become the first New Orleans man to win a major world boxing championship since light heavyweight champ Willie Pastrano did it in 1963, four years before the Saints were even founded.

And he delivered on that promise Saturday, taking the 140-pound World Boxing Association championship away from titleholder Kiryl Relikh by scoring a technical knockout in the sixth round at the Cajundome.

Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) immediately put Relikh (23-3, 19 KOs) in peril, knocking him down with a left hook late in the first round after the Belarus native apparently hurt his right hand on an overhand punch, pulled his arm back and turned his back to the New Orleanian.

Prograis had Relikh’s nose bloodied by the second round, frustrating the Belarusian to the point that he hit Prograis with a right after the closing bell, prompting a cascade of boos from spectators.

Things didn’t improve for Relikh. Prograis’ left continually snapped Relikh’s head back, until a flurry midway through the sixth prompted the referee to stop the fight at the request of Relikh's corner.

It was the first time Relikh, 29, had ever failed to make it to the end of a bout.

“I told y’all – I’m the real (expletive) deal,” Prograis, 30, said in the ring moments after his coronation. “These little boys at (this weight class) won’t (mess) with me.”

The punishing performance opens up a world of possibilities for Prograis – who grew up on Kuebel Drive in New Orleans East but, at 16, was displaced to Houston by Hurricane Katrina, where he lives and trains.

The fight against Belarus’ Relikh doubled as a semifinal in the World Boxing Super Series tournament. The victory clinched him a spot in a final being planned for later this year where the International Boxing Federation’s world title will be on the line, as well as a trophy named after one of the greatest prizefighters of all time, Muhammad Ali.

If Prograis navigates that, he would have two of the four belts he would need to become the world’s undisputed champion at 140 pounds. He could defend those titles, possibly if 135-pound star Mikey Garcia steps up.

He could try to collect the remaining straps in big-money unification fights (assuming the other titleholders risk facing him, which as of Saturday seemed like a massive gamble). He could move up to a 147-pound class for even bigger money bouts against some of boxing’s biggest names – Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, Keith Thurman and Manny Pacquiao.

There’s no question all that becoming reality would make Prograis a world great – if not all-time great – regardless of weight class. But, tempting as it is, let’s not look too far ahead.

For now, look back and take heart in how Prograis etched his name in the annals of New Orleans’ proud sports history by winning what is arguably the most significant championship for someone representing the city since the Saints’ victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

He did it with tattoos of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the date of Katrina’s landfall – 8-29-05 – on his chest. He did it with “East” tattooed on one calf and “Beast” on the other, a nod to the home on Kuebel that was destroyed by the storm.

And he did it without being propped up early in his career in the way that some blue-chip prospects are these days. His early fights weren’t on the undercards of superstars fighting in glitzy arenas in the sport’s meccas like Las Vegas and New York City. They were at Metairie’s Landmark Hotel, the Gretna Heritage Festival, the Belle of Baton Rouge, and smaller venues in his adopted hometown.

The southpaw wasn’t paid for many of his early pro bouts. Yet he stuck with it, scoring 15 knockout wins and four unanimous decisions in his first 19 bouts.

In four of the five fights since, Prograis stepped up and fought men whom pundits repeatedly called his “toughest” opponents yet: Joel Diaz, Julius Indongo, Terry Flanagan and Relikh.

Diaz and Indongo, a former world champ, fell in the first two rounds. Flanagan, yet another former world champ, took Prograis the distance in October’s World Boxing Super Series semifinal in New Orleans – but in the process was knocked down for the first time in his career.

And then there was Saturday’s embarrassment of Relikh. Prograis, who had previously only won minor belts, registered a signature victory that should be the start of even bigger things.

It was a victory that Prograis predicted and all along said would be dedicated to New Orleans, which the ring announcer cited as his hometown on a night when Prograis was fighting in an arena halfway to his second home.

So enjoy it, New Orleans. One of yours has won the big one again.