World Boxing Super Series officials are working to accommodate Regis Prograis’ preferences for the native New Orleanian’s continuing in the organization’s super lightweight tournament.
But holding his semifinal bout against IBF title holder Kiryl Relikh in New Orleans is proving difficult.
Prograis, 23-0 with 19 KOs and the No. 1 seed in the eight-man tournament, has said he wants to fight in late April, either against Relikh or in a non-tournament bout with the semifinal delayed until this summer.
However, Leon Margules, the American promoter for the Swiss-based WBSS, said Tuesday that Prograis cannot legally fight anyone before he faces Relikh and that April 27, the earliest date on which Relikh is willing to fight, conflicts with JazzFest.
“New Orleans is looking tough to do,” Margules said. “We’re looking for some other locations nearby.
“But we might have to consider somewhere overseas.”
One possibility is Lafayette, which is approximately half way between New Orleans and Houston where Prograis lives and does most of his training.
“I haven’t heard that before,” Prograis said Tuesday. “But I don’t really care where it’s at anymore.
“I’m just waiting to see what my people come up with.”
Prograis’ last two bouts have been at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. But the last one, a WBSS quarterfinal victory against Terry Flanagan in October, drew poorly.
A lack of success at other American quarterfinal venues had led officials to revamp the tournament from six semifinal sites to three doubleheaders. The Prograis-Relikh fight was to be on May 18 in Glasgow, Scotland, on the bill with the other super lightweight semifinal between WBA champion Ivan Baranchyk and Josh Taylor of Scotland, although only the latter bout was actually announced.
However, Baranchyk withdrew from the tournament two weeks ago, citing dissatisfaction with the tournament’s financial issues, although the WBSS website still lists his bout against Taylor on its schedule.
Prograis’ management team then started working on holding the Relikh fight elsewhere. The WBSS only lists the bout as in “early 2019.”
On Tuesday, the WBSS announced that the bantamweight semifinal between Naoya Inoue and Emmanuel Rodriguez would be held in Glasgow, apparently eliminating any chance of Prograis-Relikh being on that card.
The only other WBSS semifinal site to be announced is the cruiserweight bout between Mairis Briedis and Krzysztof Glowacki on June 15 in Riga, Latvia. The other cruiserweight and bantamweight semifinals have not been announced.
Prograis had already been pressing for early date, hoping to get through the tournament so he could move on to more lucrative fights against opponents like WBC champion Jose Ramirez, who retained his title by majority decision against Jose Zepada on Sunday, WBO champion Maurice Hooker, who has a title defense on March 9 or WBC welterweight champion Terrance Crawford.
Relikh’s camp has said the Belarussian could not fight before April 27.
Already Prograis’ inactivity has cost him the No. 1 spot in ESPN’s 140-pound rankings. Ramirez passed Prograis this week despite Ramirez having to rally in the late rounds to defeat Zepada.
On Tuesday, Prograis took a shot at Ramirez, saying that Ramirez got a home town (Fresno, California) decision against Zepada and mulled getting out of the WBSS to challenge Ramirez.
Lou DiBella, Prograis’ promoter, said Tuesday he would have no comment until the WBSS situation is settled, which he hoped would be by the end of the week.
“I hope that happens,” Prograis said. “I’m ready to fight somebody.”