If depth were its Achilles heel, the UNO men’s basketball team would be doubled over entering its pivotal game with surging Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night at Lakefront Arena.
After losing leading scorer and rebounder Ezekiel Charles to a torn Achilles tendon in practice last Tuesday, the Privateers (14-10, 9-4) relied on their season-long balance to avenge an earlier loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday and will use the same approach against the Lions (13-13, 9-4) in a battle for third place in the Southland Conference.
Even without Charles, a senior who averaged 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds, the lineup features four players who have posted game-high honors for points, seven for rebounds and six for assists.
“I knew right from the start that the MVP of our team would be the team,” coach Mark Slessinger said. “I never felt like we had one guy that defined us. Our team defined us. They play unselfishly. They work very hard. We have real, real depth.”
It was tested when Charles went down, but freshman forward Gerrale Gates hit six straight free throws down the stretch as UNO held of Corpus Christi 68-58. Gates paced the Privateers with 15 points, well above his average of 9.2. Troy Green added 13 points, nearly double his average of 7.2, and six other players chipped with between 5 and 9 points.
“We have a next-man up mentality,” Gates said. “Zeke is out for the season, but somebody else has to step up. We all play well together and trust each other.”
Southeastern has taken a different approach, relying heavily on the Thunder and Lighting senior tandem of power forward Moses Greenwood and 5-foot-9 guard Marlain Veal.
Greenwood, an undersized post player (6-foot-7), averages 15.8 points on 59.4-percent shooting–the second best in the league–and has hit more than half of his shots in 10 consecutive games.
That stretch coincided with Southeastern’s turnaround. After losing six in a row by a combined 15 points, including their first three conference games, the Lions have won nine of their last 10 to climb into contention. If they sweep UNO and second-place Abilene Christian on the road this week–no easy task–they will put themselves in position to grab the double bye that goes to the top two seeds in the Southland tournament.
“We dug ourselves a hole, but it was still early enough that we could dig ourselves out of it,” Lions coach Jay Ladner said. “That’s still where we are. We have to do everything we can do to scrap up in there and try to get to second. This week is going to have a lot to do with that.”
Veal, from Helen Cox, has played through a ruptured meniscus all year, averaging a team-best 16.4 points and 4.5 assists. The last time he played in New Orleans, he sank a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to beat Tulane 62-61.
“He’s had repeated visits to the doctor,” Ladner said. “After a game he generally has to sit the next day in practice because of the swelling. He probably hasn’t ever been 100 percent this year. I admire his toughness. He’s basically doing it on one leg.”
Charles does not have that option. His season was over the second he got hurt.
“As soon as he got up, he asked who kicked him,” Green said. “I remember when Kobe (Bryant) had injured his Achilles, he said the same thing, so I thought that’s what it was.”
While Veal leads on the court, Charles will be limited to shouting encouragement from the bench.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow and a tough way to end, but he’s been tremendous in his leadership,” Slessinger said. “He was back in here the next morning coaching and being a part of what we’re doing with the team. He showed incredible resolve.”