JOHNSTOWN, Penn. — New Orleans defeated Zanesville 8-1 Thursday in the quarterfinals round of the All-American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament.
Blake Freeman led off the third inning with a double and scored on an Alex Galy single to make 1-0.
In the fourth, Zanesville’ tied it when Luke Kleinhuffer tripled and scored on a grounder. New Orleans answered in the bottom fourth with a leadoff single by Grant Mathews and a double by Grant Schulz. Tyler McManus walked before being erased on a line drive double play. Blake Freeman’s two-out, two-run double gave the Boosters a 3-1 lead.
The Boosters added a run in the fifth when JP LaGreco's RBI single scored Brandon Briuglio who had doubled. Tyler McManus’ two solo homers in the sixth and eighth added two runs. In the eighth, Michael Kirsch singled and scored on a double by Galy. Galy scored on a double by Briuglio to close New Orleans’ scoring enroute to the 8-1 victory.
New Orleans starting pitcher Daniel Dugas went the distance, holding Zanesville to one run on five hits, two walks, with eight strikeouts.
With the win, New Orleans advanced to the tournament’s semifinals Friday.
The Boosters feature players from Delgado, Tulane, LSU, Northwestern State, Southeastern, UNO and the University of Houston.
For more information about the tournament, visit aaabajohnstown.org