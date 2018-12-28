One year into his college career, Malcolm Roach had a decision to make.
After signing with Texas out of Madison Prep in 2016 and starting five games at linebacker as a true freshman, Roach had seen Longhorns coach Charlie Strong fired after a third straight losing season. None of assistants were retained by new coach Tom Herman.
Roach strongly considered transferring.
“Of course things go through your head,” he said. “There are a lot of trust issues.
“At the end of it’s life. You’ve just got to move on.”
Roach was speaking from personal experience. His father, Mike Roach who was also the coach at Madison Prep, had been college assistant who had been let go a few times in his career.
In the end, Roach stuck it out at Texas. And now, despite a foot injury which cost his five games this season after he had started the first three, Roach is the rotation at defensive end of the Longhorns, who meet Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Tuesday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“When you’ve been through coaching changes with your dad, you learn to adjust to it,” Roach said. “He always told me, ‘When life hits you in the head, just put your head down and start working harder.
“That’s pretty much what I did. And I think it’s worked out pretty well.”
Roach is one of three Louisiana players on the Texas roster.
Junior nose tackle Gerald Wilbon of Destrehan, who was in the signing class as Roach, is the No. 2 nose tackle while defensive lineman D’Andre Christmas-Giles of St. Augustine, another 2016 signee, had seen action in seven games but isn’t listed on the depth chart.
A fourth Louisiana player, freshman linebacker Michael Williams of Dunham, left the team two weeks ago after not seeing any action this season.
Roach, who had five tackles in Texas’ Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma, added that it’s been rewarding being part of the Longhorns’ resurgence.
“And the end of the day, you get tired of being down,” he said. “You want to do things to make a change.
“When you’re Texas, you aren’t supposed to be down. We’ve taken that Texas brand and made a name for ourselves.”
Roach, who has never played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome but has attended numerous Bayou Classics, said he had come up with about 25 tickets for the game for family members and friends.
“I wanted to do something for the people who have always been behind me,” he said.