Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is switching back to his old playing partner for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Watson is paring up again with PGA Tour veteran J.B. Holmes for the event in April, tournament officials announced Wednesday.
Watson and Holmes tied for fifth in 2017, the first year of the Zurich team format. Watson played with Matt Kuchar in 2018, tying for 28th place, while Holmes missed the cut with Brandt Snedeker.
Watson has won 12 times on the PGA Tour, including the 2011 Zurich when it was under a traditional solo player format. Holmes is a five-time PGA Tour winner, including the Genesis Open earlier this season.
The Zurich Classic will be held April 25-28 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.