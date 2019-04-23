UNO has named Tim Duncan its next athletic director, filling a position that opened in October when Derek Morel left for a job with the AllState Sugar Bowl.
Duncan, the deputy athletic director for external affairs at Northeastern University in Boston, will be introduced formally at a news conference on April 30. He is expected to take over at UNO on June 3.
“We conducted a very thorough national search, and I could not be more excited to have Tim join the University and lead Privateer athletics,” UNO president John Nicklow said in a school release. “Our athletic successes and national reputation are growing, and I believe Tim brings the energy, experience and the excellence to further elevate our program. We share the same vision, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial attitude.”
Duncan was in his first year at Northeastern, running the external affairs unit while handling communications, corporate sponsorships, fundraising, marketing, ticket sales and operations and video production. Until then, he spent his entire career in the south.
A four-year reserve for the Memphis basketball team from 1988-89 to 1991-92, he owns a master’s degree in sports administration from Grambling. After 11 years as a marketing professional, he entered sports administration as an associate athletic director at North Carolina-Wilmington, serving as athletic director at Paine College in Augusta, Georgia from 2011-14 and athletic director at Clayton State in Morrow, Georgia from 2014-18. Both of those are Division II schools.
Duncan will inherit a program in much better shape than it was in when Morel became athletic director in May of 2012 after nearly seven years of turmoil following Hurricane Katrina. UNO, which had reversed a decision to drop down to Division II two months earlier, joined the Southland Conference in August of 2012 and has been successful there.
Basketball coach Mark Slessinger guided the Privateers to the Southland regular season and tournament championships in 2016-17, earning the school's first NCAA tournament bid in 21 years. The Privateers reached the Southland championship game this year, and Slessinger was named the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches coach of the year for the second time in three seasons.
Baseball coach Blake Dean fell one game short of an NCAA regional in 2018, with the Privateers losing in the Southland championship game.
Vince Granito, UNO’s associate athletic director for internal operations, has served as interim AD since Morel’s departure.