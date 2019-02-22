Jorge Rosa’s long journey back to relevance with the UNO men’s basketball team finally has put him in the right place.
Rosa, a senior who transferred from Indian River Community College in 2016, hit some important shots for the Privateers’ 2016-17 NCAA tournament team, but his role diminished as that season reached its climax. After sitting out all but the first two games last year and redshirting with a leg injury, he was an occasional substitute this season until leading scorer Ezekiel Charles tore his Achilles tendon a week ago in practice.
Thrust into the spotlight against Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday, Rosa performed like a stage veteran, setting his UNO highs for points (18) and 3-pointers (6) and his season high for rebounds (5) in an unexpected 89-68 blowout of Southeastern Louisiana.
“As long as I set my feet, I feel good from shooting pretty much anywhere,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter.”
The Privateers (15-10, 10-4), who moved past the Lions into sole possession of third place in the Southland Conference, could use more of the same on Saturday afternoon at McNeese (8-18, 4-9) as they try to stay within range of frontrunner Sam Houston State (18-9, 13-1) and second-place Abilene Christian (21-5, 10-3).
“It says a lot about his character,” coach Mark Slessinger said. “He’s had a lot of ups and downs. He was in and out early this year, just struggling to get a rhythm and struggling to find his place, but he kept working.”
That was hardly a given considering he and Slessinger butted heads in the past.
“I had higher expectations than he had sometimes and we didn’t get along,” Slessinger said. “But he figured it out and started working and started preparing for when his moment would arrive.”
He seized it against Southeastern. Shots that had not been falling since December—he was a miserable 4 for 25 from the floor in the new year—found the center of the net. He paid attention to detail on the other end of the floor, too, helping limit Lions guards Marlain Veal, Von Julien and Keith Charleston to 6-for-23 shooting while playing a season-high 24 minutes.
The only time he was on the court longer with UNO was against Tulsa on Nov. 19, 2016 in one of his three career starts before Charles’ injury.
“This was by far his best defensive night,” Slessinger said. “I’m more proud of him defensively than I am him making shots. It says a lot about how much he’s matured.”
Rosa has bought into winning. Back in 2014-15, he averaged 11.3 points and 30 minutes for a Florida A&M team that lost its first 23 games and finished 2-27.
Being a role player on a real contender beats that experience any day. If he continues to knock down shots, UNO will be even more dangerous after coming within one made 3-pointer of the school record by hitting 14 of 23 on Wednesday night.
The Privateers rose to fourth from eighth in the Southland Conference in 3-point field goal percentage off that one game.
“We’ve thought all along this year we had some guys who could make shots, and we just hadn’t done it,” Slessinger said. “The guys were as locked in on Monday and Tuesday as we had been the whole year.”