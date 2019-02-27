Momentum meant nothing in the home finale for the UNO men’s basketball team.
Coming off seven victories in their last eight games, the Privateers (16-11, 11-5) came up empty against Southland Conference-leading Sam Houston State on Wednesday night at Lakefront Arena, trailing almost wire to wire in a 71-60 loss that ended any hope of catching the Bearkats (20-9, 15-1) at the top of the standings.
The Bearkats, who had looked shaky in their previous five games despite locking up the top seed in the league tournament, rode 21 points from leading scorer Cameron Delaney to their first comfortable victory in three weeks. Two of Sam Houston’s four previous wins had come in double overtime. Another required one extra session, and the fourth was by one point.
This time, they were ahead by double digits from the 16-minute mark of the second half until 1:01 was left, hitting 12-of-16 3-pointers and scoring 25 points off of 18 turnovers.
“We weren’t our best defensively tonight and didn’t guard the 3 well in the first half,” UNO coach Mark Slessinger said. “We’ve been good all year at guard the 3, but we just got mixed up on a couple of coverages and gave them some easy looks. And we just turned the ball over too much.”
UNO also was outrebounded 39-27, giving up 17 offensive boards, including one in the final minute that sealed the loss after they cut the deficit to 9.
The Privateers appeared to get within eight with a chance to come closer early in the second half when Jahmel Myers made a basket in transition and drew contact, but the referees called an offensive foul that had the entire UNO bench yelling in anger.
Seconds later, Delaney drained one of his five 3-pointers for a 13-point cushion.
“It’s a big six-point swing,” Slessinger said. “What could have been a three-point play for us turns into a three-point play on the other end. I don’t know.”
UNO, behind by as many as seven in the first half, had a chance to tie after a Larry Robinson steal, but he threw the ball away looking for a home run pass. Delaney hit an uncontested 3-pointer from the baseline second later, and Sam Houston State closed with a 10-4 run to go ahead 38-30 at the break.
Bryson Robinson led the Privateers with 15 points. Scott Plaisance and Gerrale Gates added 12 apiece.
“I feel like our defensive intensity slipped,” Bryson Robinson said. “We let the game go in their direction too much and dug ourselves too big of a hole. You never want to down going into the half, and they came out and made another run. We just couldn’t shake it back.”