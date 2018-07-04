ATLANTA — For 87 minutes of mostly non-threatening soccer, it appeared Atlanta and New Orleans would settle for a 0-0 draw and each take a key point in the National Premier Soccer League Southeast Conference postseason chase.
But the Silverbacks got two goals in the final minutes to beat the Jesters 2-0.
In the 88th minute, Abraham Lansana hit a low shot from 25 yards out that found the far lower corner to give Atlanta the lead.
The Silverbacks got an insurance goal one minute later on a left-footed rocket by Joao Johanning Mora.
The loss drops the Jesters to 7-4-2 and 22 points in the Southeast Conference, while the Silverbacks' victory moves them to 21 points with two matches left to play.
New Orleans will play its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Saturday against Asheville City SC at Pan American Stadium.