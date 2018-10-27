Before squaring off with Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk for a vacant International Boxing Federation world title on Saturday night at the Lakefront Arena, Anthony Yigit likened himself to a hunter gunning for big game.
But the hunter became the hunted as Baranchyk stopped Yigit in seven rounds, leaving him with a grotesquely swollen left eye.
With a technical-knockout victory, Baranchyk captured his first world title and advanced to the semifinals of the 140-pound World Boxing Super Series tournament that began earlier this month in Yokohama, Japan.
He will await the winner of next Saturday’s showdown between Ryan Martin and Josh Taylor in Glasgow, Scotland.
Baranchyk credited Yigit for withstanding some thunderous shots before the ringside doctor's stoppage.
"Anthony is a tough fighter — he gave everyone a good show and a good fight," Baranchyk said in a news conference afterward. He said winning a world title was "a big step" both for him personally as well as his native Belarus.
Baranchyk (19-0, 12 KOs), who is Miami-based and has a bodybuilder’s physique, made his power heard early, landing a couple of loud, clean blows right his right.
Yigit (21-1-1), a baby-faced technician who’d taken his last seven fights to the scorecards, had a bruise forming under his right eye at the start of the second round and by the third had a cut over it.
But the lefty Swede managed to parry a number of Baranchyk's blows and knocked him into the ropes with combinations late in the second round as well as in the middle of the fourth.
At junctures, he exchanged punches toe-to-toe in the middle of the ring with Baranchyk, electrifying the 2,500 at the Lakefront Arena, who grew restless during delays due to issues with tape on one of the Belarusian's gloves as well as a one-point deduction for pushing Yigit's head down.
But, as the fight went on, Baranchyk's power seemed to wear down the previously unbeaten Yigit, whose bloodied eye was swollen shut before the midway point.
The Belarusian nearly knocked Yigit down at the beginning of the sixth and at one pointed unloaded on him in a neutral corner.
Yet Yigit hung in as long as he could, connecting on a straight left that slowed Baranchyk down late in the sixth and early in the seventh.
It seemed he might survive into the eighth after the point deduction, but the ringside physician stopped the match then.
The fight Saturday was Yigit’s first outside of Europe. At a public workout days before the bout, he spoke about how tempting it was to engage in the dining, libations and revelry New Orleans had to offer during the three weeks he was in town preparing.
But he declined the opportunity to stay near the French Quarter and instead put himself up in a place in Mid-City, to be close to the New Orleans Boxing Club.
After the stoppage Saturday, he said he believed he could've kept fighting but conceded stopping the fight may have been the right call.
"People tell me my eye is pretty bad right now," Yigit said during an in-ring interview, which won him chuckles. He won a round of applause when he shouted, "I love New Orleans!"
Baranchyk, meanwhile, built on his second-round stoppage of Petr Petrov in March. His quick work with Petrov was striking, given that he had taken the four fights before that to decisions.
Despite his emphatic victory, the crowd Saturday lustily booed him afterward, perhaps for the point deduction, the tape issues, and a warning earlier in the evening.
The WBSS final next year will have belts from the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and IBF on the line, as well as a trophy named after Muhammad Ali.
In Saturday night’s main event, New Orleans’ Regis Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs) defeated Terry Flanagan (33-2, 13 KOs) in a WBSS quarterfinal on the other side of the bracket. Prograis retained his WBC diamond belt with a unanimous decision over Flanagan by scores of 117-110, 118-109 and 119-108.
Prograis is now set to face Belarus’ Kiryl Relikh – the WBA champion at 140 pounds — in the WBSS semis.
Many local fight pundits considered the WBSS card brought to New Orleans on Saturday as perhaps the biggest since the city years ago hosted such championship fights as Ali-Leon Spinks and “Sugar” Ray Leonard-Roberto Duran.