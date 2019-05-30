NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New Orleans starter Dustin Beggs delivered seven innings. allowing two runs on six hits and earned his third consecutive win as the Baby Cakes defeated Nashville 5-3 in the series opener.
The Cakes trailed early after a leadoff home run from Delino Deshields in the first inning.
New Orleans answered with a pair in the second inning. New Orleans stole a run with a double steal and Gabriel Guerrero stealing home plate. New Orleans added a second run with a RBI single from Rodrigo Vigil.
New Orleans scored a run in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to take a 5-2 advantage. Nashville scored a run in the ninth on a solo home run to cut the lead to 5-3 but Kyle Keller nailed down his second save.
New Orleans improved to 30-25 on the season.
Notes
The Cakes matched a season-high with five stolen bases. New Orleans is now 10-5 in series openers. ... Cakes reliever Jeff Brigham was called up to Miami. Elieser Hernandez was optioned to the Cakes. ... Tyler Kinley and Magneuris Sierra joined the roster and Isaac Galloway was placed on injured list. ... The Cakes and Sounds meet 6:35 p.m. Friday in the second game of four game set. ... The Cakes return home Tuesday to play Fresno in a seven-game homestand.