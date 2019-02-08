Catcher Beau Bratton proved to be a great addition to the UNO baseball team last season, in part because he was not expected to be there.
Starting catcher John Cable, who was first-team All-Southland Conference, had a season-ending injury playing summer ball, and a recruit decommitted.
“I got on the horn immediately trying to find a catcher,” UNO coach Blake Dean said Friday at the team's Media Day. “Then a guy from here told me about Beau. I had to know if he was eligible to leave (junior college) after his freshman year, a lot of details and just if he was good enough to play here. But I got his number and got in touch with him.”
A week before his sophomore year was to begin at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport, Bratton visited UNO, liked it and signed on.
Bratton hit .315 with 12 doubles and team-high five triples and two homers, with 41 RBIs and made second-team All-Southland. UNO finished 29-32 last season but made the conference playoffs for the third time under Dean and advanced to the championship game as the eighth seed.
“He batted in the middle of the lineup, hit over .300 and saved our season, per se,” Dean said.
When the Privateers' season begins Feb. 15 with a three-game series against Michigan State, Bratton said he wants to mean even more to the team this season. In the Southland coaches' poll released Thursday, UNO was picked to finish seventh in the 13-team conference. Bratton, however, was selected to the preseason All-Southland first team.
“I'm definitely looking for more team success,” he said. “I'm looking to boost my stats, but I'm looking for us to start off hot and keep it going.”
Bratton said last season was personally satisfying because he took a step up as a hitter from junior college to NCAA Division I. He'd hit .301 at Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“From high school to junior college, I got better going to the opposite field,” he said. “Here, the home runs dropped (to two), but I learned how to use my power for the gaps, driving in runs with doubles and triples, and my average went up.”
Bratton also was a steady presence behind the plate. When he wasn't catching, he was the designated hitter. However, another injury at catcher forced him to catch every game from April 6 to the end of the season. He played in 60 of the team's 61 games.
“The legs get tired, but you have to learn how to push through it,” he said.
As admirable a job he did, Bratton said it became clear he had to become better defensively. He threw out 14 attempted base-stealers, but opponents swiped 67.
“I'm looking to be better receiving, throwing out runners, blocking (wild pitches), the whole nine yards,” he said.
Dean said Bratton's receiving has gotten better but still needs to improve.
“He's got a good arm; his arm has gotten stronger, he's gotten more physical, he's a very intelligent kid,” Dean said. “He's a pre-med major, and his father is a doctor. If he can get that receiving down, he'd have the total package.
“He won't have to catch every game this season, though.”
This is a big season for Bratton. As a junior, he is eligible for the Major League draft. He garnered recognition in the conference tournament last season when he batted .353 and was chosen to the all-tournament team, leaving an indelible impression that no doubt led to his preseason first-team selection for this year.
However, after the season, he played summer ball with a team in Gary, Neb., against good competition.
“It was like pro ball, playing day after day, working out every day, trying to get stronger, trying to improve,” he said. “I didn't have the batting average that I wanted to have over the summer. I found out some things about myself that I can improve — hitting off-speed pitches.
“I'm not thinking about the draft. I just want us to have a better season than we had last year.”