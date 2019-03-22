“Transforming hope into action” serves as the motto for the Split Second Foundation.
The organization’s founder, Mark Raymond, worked as a broadcast engineer for television networks such as CBS and ESPN. The New Orleans native traveled across the country regularly and lived an independent lifestyle.
But on July 4, 2016, Raymond’s life was altered in just a split second.
During a boating outing with his friends at Pontchartrain Beach, Raymond dove in shallow water near the shore and instantly broke his neck.
The break in his neck caused a spinal cord injury, and from that moment on, he started to face the reality of being a C-5 quadriplegic.
Raymond spent six weeks in inpatient therapy after the accident. However, he quickly noticed that something else was missing.
“I probably should have been there for four months,” Raymond said. “But because insurance regulations say, ‘He’s only allotted six weeks,’ the hospital had to discharge me, even though they felt like I wasn’t ready to be on my own again. It was a whole lot that you had to be prepared for.”
Raymond then spent some more time in outpatient therapy in New Orleans, calling it “slow progress.” He felt like he needed to do more physical activity.
“I took a trip to California and participated in this program there that had exercise physiology and functional integrated therapy,” Raymond said. “It was a fitness center specifically for people like me.”
The program in California sparked an idea in Raymond to start an organization to challenge his community to provide and have more resources for people with paralysis. That idea birthed the Split Second Foundation.
The Split Second Foundation’s website (splitsecondfoundation.org) states that one out of every 50 Americans lives with paralysis. The website also states there are 30 physical fitness centers dedicated to paralysis across the United States, but none of them are in Louisiana.
One of the foundation’s main goals is to open Louisiana’s first physical fitness center dedicated to people living with paralysis or amputation by the end of this year.
In the early stages of the Split Second Foundation, Raymond talked to different nonprofit leaders to figure out what it took to have a successful foundation.
One of the big fundraising events that the Split Second Foundation puts on every year is Dependence Day. Raymond intended for Dependence Day to have more of a festival-type feel with lots of music and entertainment.
“That was where we got our seed money to pursue other ventures like hiring and having a communications director,” Raymond said.
Another main goal of the Split Second Foundation is to create a stronger community.
“When I first got out of the hospital, I didn’t know who to turn to,” Raymond said. “I didn’t know who to talk to for advice about a lot of this. That’s when I started to lean more on the people that I did know who went through it.”
Because of a lack of a specialized health professional, Raymond went through a lot of grief. Many people who experience a spinal cord injury suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, and Raymond was no exception.
The emotional process, Raymond said, was a big pill that had to be swallowed in a very short amount of time.
“It’s tragic for our community,” Raymond said. “A lot of people here get left out after that inpatient hospital stay, and they end up back in the hospital because they didn’t take care of themselves. I don’t think that we’re doing enough proactively to keep people from going through some of those complications.”
One way that the Split Second Foundation lives out its motto of transforming hope into action is through research and direct experience.
Raymond and communications director David Schmit have sought out conversations with doctors concerning these issues. One of the foundation’s board members, Dr. Andrea Toomer, has spoken with Raymond about the limited resources within the paralysis community.
“After patients have reached the allotted time covered by insurance, (Toomer) had no place to refer them to,” Raymond said. “She doesn’t know the physical fitness facilities that she could just feed these people to.”
“In Mark’s case, when he went to that facility in California, he knew firsthand how valuable physical fitness is for that community,” Schmit added. “Research has shown that and proves it.”
Split Second Foundation board member Nelita Manego-Ramey said she was excited when she found out that the organization would be a charity partner in the upcoming Crescent City Classic. Manego-Ramey has participated in the race as early as 1992.
Just like Raymond, Manego-Ramey’s life changed in a split second. In 1990, she became a paraplegic after an estranged husband shot her.
Despite that reality, Manego-Ramey lived independently and didn’t have to deviate too much from her career as a registered nurse. In July 1995, she gave birth to her daughter, Samantha, without any complications.
“She’s been my biggest accomplishment,” Manego-Ramey said. “She’s very protective of me and always made sure that people didn’t disrespect me in my chair. She’s even become an advocate for people with disabilities.”
Samantha doesn’t see her mother any differently than her other friends’ able-bodied mothers.
“She always says that I do a lot more than all of her friends’ parents,” Manego-Ramey said.
As an African-American woman in a wheelchair, Manego-Ramey wants to provide more of a voice for women that have gone through similar circumstances.
If there’s one piece of advice that she could give to African-American women who are quadriplegic or paraplegic, it’s to never give up on the dreams that they want to accomplish in life.
“I’ve always gone through this motto that winners never quit,” Manego-Ramey said. “If you say no, then you’re not going to try. If you say yes, give it a try. The world is grand out there for everyone. So just go grab a piece if it and make the best of it.”
Manego-Ramey will be rolling in her wheelchair for this year’s Crescent City Classic. Raymond and Schmit will also be representing the Split Second Foundation at the Classic.
“It’s a journey, and it’s a good one,” Manego-Ramey said. “I’m just happy to be a part of it. I hope that people understand that we’re just like everybody else. We just want accessibility. So we’re really excited.”