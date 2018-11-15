If past decisions by the CFP selection committee are a precedent and things play out as projected, then the Sugar Bowl is headed for a dynamite matchup Jan. 1 — LSU against the Big 12 champion.
But we’ve got only four years and a handful of previous votes to go on for the first part.
And as for the second, that never happens.
The unexpected notwithstanding, here’s where the Sugar Bowl stands heading into this weekend:
The Sugar Bowl gets the top non-playoff teams from the Southeastern Conference and Big 12. The SEC team is based on the final CFP rankings. The Big 12 team is the league champion if it's not in the playoffs or the loser of the Big 12 title game.
Georgia is No. 5 and LSU No. 7. But the Bulldogs still have Alabama in the SEC championship game, and LSU has that 36-16 victory against Georgia in its pocket.
Barring a Georgia victory against Alabama, you’d have teams with near-identical records and a head-to-head meeting to go by.
CFP committee chairman Rob Mullens, the athletic director at Oregon, said Tuesday that head-to-head competition is obviously one of the criteria in ranking teams, but Mullens added there are other elements in play, and he noted how impressive the Bulldogs have played since the LSU game.
So a good showing by Georgia in the title game would probably keep the Bulldogs ahead of LSU and send them to New Orleans.
Because Georgia hasn’t played in the Sugar Bowl since the 2007, that would seem to be good for the game.
But Georgia’s game at LSU earlier this season drew perhaps the largest contingent of visiting fans ever seen at Tiger Stadium — a great portion of whom spent the weekend in New Orleans.
How many of those fans — the same ones likely to make bowl trips — would want to spend their money in the same place twice in the same year?
Those are the same sort of LSU fans who have made early season trips to neutral-site games five of the past six years (the Tigers also play in Austin, Texas, against the Longhorns next season).
LSU fans might prefer to save a bit on travel while still partying in New Orleans on New Year’s — especially instead of another so-so trip to Atlanta.
The Fiesta Bowl, however, could also be in play.
And since the last non-playoff Sugar Bowl, two years ago between Oklahoma and Auburn drew the smallest crowd since 1939, the Sugar Bowl is extremely anxious to maximize attendance.
That’s why LSU is the Sugar Bowl’s preference.
Two years ago, a similar situation developed in the Pac-12, where Colorado went into the league title game against Washington ranked eighth. Southern California, which had beaten the Buffaloes but finished second in the South Division, was ranked 11th.
Washington won 38-3 to advance to the playoffs. The committee dropped Colorado to No. 10 — and USC, without playing, advanced to No 9 and wound up in the Rose Bowl. Colorado tumbled to the Alamo Bowl.
Even if Georgia were to finish behind LSU, the Bulldogs would still get a New Year’s Six berth. Normally that would be in the Peach Bowl — but because the Bulldogs would be playing in Atlanta five times in two seasons, they’d probably prefer a first-time trip to the Fiesta.
This is where the SEC might step in to broker a deal.
The Big 12 situation is complicated because No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 9 West Virginia don't play until next week. No. 13 Texas and No. 16 Iowa State meet Saturday, and all are still alive for the league title game.
If the season ended today, the Big 12 champion, no matter who it is, wouldn’t make the playoffs, which means it would end up in the Sugar Bowl.
But the Sugar Bowl could just as easily end up with a Big 12 team that has lost its final two regular-season games, putting its fans out of the mood to spend more money.
One thing about the bowl business: It’s never simple.