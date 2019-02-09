The Nicholls State men’s basketball team missed its first 10 shots against UNO, including several from point-blank range.
When the Colonels ventured farther away from the rim, they had much more success.
Danny Garrick drained a 3-pointer from the corner with 4.2 seconds left, giving Nicholls a dramatic 64-63 victory on Saturday at Lakefront Arena in a reversal of fortune for both teams. The Colonels (11-12, 4-6 Southland Conference) ended a five-game skid while snapping a four-game win streak for the Privateers (13-10, 8-4).
The big bucket was Nicholls’ 12th 3-pointer, the most UNO has allowed all season.
After UNO’s Damion Rosser hit a free throw with 14.1 seconds left, Colonels point guard Kevin Johnson penetrated into the lane to draw defenders and passed to Garrick for what turned into his career-high-tying ninth assist. The Privateers had a chance to respond following a timeout, but Rosser’s desperation leaner at the buzzer sailed over the rim, drawing contact with nothing but the backboard.
With a win, UNO would have moved into second place in the Southland Conference on its combo platter of senior day and homecoming. Instead, it fell for the first time in six league home games.
“A loss stings,” senior Ezekiel Charles said. “It doesn’t matter if it was senior day or not. This is tough.”
Boasting the best 3-point defense in the Southland Conference, the Privateers allowed the Colonels, who were coming off back-to-back 21-point losses to Lamar and Southeastern Louisiana, to hit nearly half of their 25 attempts from behind the arc.
“That’s their game,” coach Mark Slessinger said. “We knew it coming in, and we knew we had to make them miss. We didn’t do enough down the stretch to make them miss when we needed to.”
They did not do enough early to take advantage of Nicholls’ cold shooting, leading just 6-1 at the 14:30 mark. Their sluggish offense led to a 30-18 deficit when the Colonels hit seven 3-pointers in a span of a little more than seven minutes, including three by Jeremiah Jefferson.
The Privateers cut the lead to 32-25 by halftime and appeared to have taken control when center Scott Plaisance’s follow slam gave them a 58-51 advantage with 4:27 left. UNO’s M.O. all year has been late-game execution, but not this time.
Jefferson hit a driving layup and a 3-pointer to put Nicholls within striking distance. Garrick delivered the kill shot — his 19th 3 in the past four games.
“Kevin Johnson just made an unbelievable play to draw help,” Nicholls coach Austin Claunch said. “Danny’s kind of been in the zone for four or five games.”
Until then, it looked like UNO’s seniors had saved the day. Plaisance notched the first double-double of his career with 15 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting, including a put-back tip-in that gave the Privateers a 62-61 lead with 39.5 seconds left after Nicholls went ahead briefly on another 3.
Ezekiel Charles scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, converting a 3-point play during a 9-0 as the Privateers ahead 54-49.
It wasn’t enough.
Jefferson scored a game-high 19 for Nicholls, which was down two starters in forward Brandon Moore and guard Gavin Peppers. Garrick joined Jefferson in double figures with his dagger at the end, giving him 12 points.
“He hit a huge 3,” Plaisance said. “We definitely should have had someone tailing him, but they were hitting all night.”