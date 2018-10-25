Reflection, determination, grit and an opportunistic defense that produced three key second-half turnovers.
Those four elements proved consequential for the Holy Cross Tigers in producing three second-half touchdowns good for a 24-20 District 9-5A victory against St. Augustine on a damp Thursday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.
Running back Jaden Handy rushed for the first two of those touchdowns from 1 and 15 yards away, and quarterback John Dade Wooton and wide receiver Jalen Johnson combined on a 16-yard scoring pass midway through the fourth quarter to complete a rally from a 14-3 halftime deficit.
The Tigers' defense played a pivotal role as well in pressuring the Purple Knights into the three second-half miscues that led to the game’s final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Holy Cross (6-3 overall, 3-3 District 9-5A) recorded its second victory in three games while completing the Catholic League portion of its schedule. The Tigers finish the regular season next Thursday by playing host to Live Oak at Gormley.
“I am proud of the way these guys kept fighting," said Holy Cross coach Guy Lecompte, who is completing his first season at the Gentilly school. “That was a big, big character win."
The Tigers recovered a pair of fumbles, the first secured by junior linebacker Tyler Grubbs and the second by senior free safety Chase Rouzano, to set up the game’s final touchdowns.
Handy scored the first of those two touchdowns from 15 yards away two plays after Grubbs’ fumble recovery at the St. Augustine 21-yard line. Rouzano recovered the next Purple Knights fumble three plays later at the 37-yard line that Wooton and Johnson followed with their pass and catch from 16 yards.
St. Augustine (5-4, 1-4) entered having won two of its past three before fumbling six times, losing two and being undone by the three second-half turnovers. The third of those was an interception by Holy Cross defensive back Colby Brown which halted St. Augustine’s penultimate possession near midfield.
“We have a lot of guys with a lack of experience, and they’re gaining experience as we go," LeCompte said. “It wasn’t so much any adjustments we made (at halftime) as it was that we settled down and performed better in the second half.
“Again, the defense as they have done all year, they kept us in the game and they created opportunities. They gave us a short field and we were able to capitalize."
Wooten passed for 223 yards while completing 14 of 24 attempts and being intercepted once in improving to 2-1 as a starter. Johnson and fellow wideout Tyler Kirkwood were his favorite targets, with Johnson finishing with four receptions good for 45 yards and Kirkwood getting four for 59.
Handy rushed 20 times for 105 yards. His first touchdown run from 1 yard culminated an impressive and methodical 17-play, 81-yard possession to open the second half.
“I trusted in my teammates," Handy said of Holy Cross’ comeback. “I knew we were going to get the win. I had faith in my team."
The Purple Knights answered an early 30-yard field by Holy Cross’ Nolan Heitmeier, with touchdowns runs of 4 and 2 yards, respectively, by running back Mahmood Bailey and quarterback Trevon Woodson in the first and second periods.
The touchdowns, coupled with two successful PAT kicks by Jaron Marks III, gave the Purple Knights a 14-3 lead at halftime.
Woodson accounted for 265 of St. Augustine’s 303 yards with his passing and running. The Knights senior completed 18 of 27 passes for 191 yards with one interception in addition to rushing 20 times for 74 yards.
“I thought we came out a little flat in the first half," Brown said. “But we really hunkered down in the locker room and got our minds right. (Defensive coordinator Adam Giglio) drew up a couple of plays for us. Then the offense did their thing. We came out ready and we got the W."