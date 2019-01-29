On the verge of a soul-crushing three-game road losing streak, the UNO men’s basketball team rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to win going away at Incarnate Word on Saturday.
The way the schedule sets up, the Privateers (10-9, 5-3) could roll into contention for the Southland Conference championship, starting with a long-awaited game at Lakefront Arena on Wednesday night against Northwestern State (7-13, 2-5).
UNO, which last played at home on Jan. 16, will not leave Louisiana again until the start of the Southland Conference tournament. It does not travel to an opponent currently above .500 in league play until the regular-season finale against Southeastern Louisiana on March 6. The composite conference record of its next four opponents, three of which come to Lakefront Arena, is 8-20.
“It’s a big opportunity for us to get some momentum,” coach Mark Slessinger said. “A lot of people that were in contention are going to start playing each other in the next two days, so we have an opportunity to move up if we can take care of our own side.”
Playing the exact same opponents in the same order, UNO is one game behind its pace from a year ago, when it was within striking distance of a second consecutive conference championship before slumping at the end.
The suspension of leading scorer and rebounder Travin Thibodeaux played a huge role in that slide, but Slessinger likes the make-up of his current group.
“There were times a year ago when we were in the driver’s seat, but I didn’t feel like we improved at the rate that we needed to,” he said. This team in a lot of ways isn’t as polished, offensively for sure, but they’re making progress. We’re playing with a lot of underclassmen, and they’re getting valuable experience.”
The Privateers lack a go-to guy like Thibodeaux, but multiple players have stepped up at pivotal moments.
Slessinger cited backup guard Larry Robinson III, who averages fewer than eight minutes but scored 9 points in a home victory against preseason favorite Stephen F. Austin, as the perfect example. Ezekiel Charles, Bryson Robinson, Troy Green and Scott Plaisance all have led the Privateers in scoring in at least one conference game.
When Charles, UNO’s high scorer for the year (11.5 ppg), went 3 of 9 at Incarnate Word, Robinson sank five 3-pointers to spark the comeback. He tied a school record with nine 3-pointers in a 76-71 loss to Central Arkansas last Wednesday.
“Our depth is really one of our strong points,” Robinson said. “I feel like that’s what’s going to take our team to the next level.”
To get there, they need to beat the teams they are supposed to beat. The matchup with Northwestern State comes during the same quirky stretch in which they went 4-0 last season–a home-and-home against the Demons and a home-and-home against Incarnate Word in the span of four games.
Surprise conference leader Sam Houston State (12-8, 7-0) plays at Lakefront Arena on Feb. 27, and UNO wants to put itself in position to make that game meaningful.
“I thought from the beginning the way that we worked, we’d have the opportunity to have a chance to compete for a championship,” Slessinger said. “When it all comes down at the end, we’re going to be right there fighting for it.”
Lagniappe
Slessinger said sophomore point guard Lamont Berzat, a Landry-Walker product who has not played since Dec. 20 due to shin splints, could return in the next two to three weeks. He started the first six games and had a team-high 31 assists when he was sidelined. … Slessinger was an assistant to veteran Northwestern State coach Mike McConathy for 11 years before taking the UNO job in 2011-12.