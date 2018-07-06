COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rafael Ortega hit an RBI triple in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 6-5 win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.
Austin Dean scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, New Orleans added an insurance run when Ortega scored on a single by Eric Campbell.
In the bottom of the inning, Col. Springs scored on a single by Tyrone Taylor that brought home Brett Phillips. However, the rally ended when Javy Guerra got Domingo Santana to hit into a double play with a runner on first to end the game.
Isaac Galloway homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.
Guerra (3-0) got the win in relief while Erik Davis (2-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Taylor tripled and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Sky Sox.
The teams split the doubleheader after Col. Springs won the first game 2-1. Despite the loss, Col. Springs is 8-2 against New Orleans this season.