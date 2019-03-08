The World Boxing Super Series semifinal doubleheader featuring New Orleans native Regis Prograis facing WBA super lightweight champion Kiryl Relikh has been officially confirmed for the Cajundome in Lafayette on April 27.

A bantamweight title unification bout between Nonito Donaire and Zolani Tete is also on the card, which will be streamed on DAZN.

The Swiss-based WBSS made the announcement Friday, adding that tickets will go on sale March 15.

Kerry Daigle, who will head the local promotion, said that tickets will range from $25 general admission to $400 for ringside and will be primarily available through Ticketmaster.

The Advocate first reported that the card would be held in Lafayette on March 1.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ali Trophy (which goes to the ultimate winner of the tournament) to kick off the semifinals of the World Boxing Super Series,” Kalle Sauterland, chief boxing officer of Comosa AG, the WBSS owner. “The fans in Lafayette and around the world can look forward to two unbelievable blockbusters with the best production in the game all on one night.

“The WBSS is about the best fighting the best and to serve up Fight of the Year contenders in the quest for the Ali Trophy and the supreme international superstars involved in this doubleheader will deliver just that.”

It will be the first title shot for Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs), who advanced to the semifinals with a unanimous decision over Terry Flanagan on Oct. 27 in New Orleans.

Relikh (23-2, 19 KOs), a native of Belarus, defended the WBA 140-pound title he’d won in his previous bout and advanced to the semis with a unanimous decision over Eduard Troyanovsky in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 7.

The semifinals of the tournament, which also includes a cruiserweight division, was to have been held in February or March, but financial difficulties involving Comosa and other issues delayed the next round until spring.

Even now, things remain unsettled. IBF Ivan Baranchyk is supposed to meet Josh Taylor in Glasgow, Scotland, on May 18.

However Baranchyk announced in January that he was pulling out of the tournament because he was unhappy about the financial arrangements.

The WBSS still lists the fight as on, along with a bantamweight semifinal between Naoya Inoue and Emmanuel Rodriguez, and last week published a story with Baranchyk’s trainer, Pedro Diaz, talking about Baranchyk’s level of preparation.

But Dave McWater, Baranchyk’s manager, told ESPN that the Diaz is not involved in the business side of the fighter’s affairs and that Baranchyk is still out of the tournament.

Leon Margules, who handles American promotions for the WBSS, said that Baranchyk faces legal action if he does not fight Taylor and that a substitute will be announced as an opponent rather than Taylor getting a free pass to the championship, whose date and location is also undetermined.

Regardless, Margules, Prograis-Relikh will be a title fight and the winner will be

“I can’t wait to see these fights,” Margules said. “We have two of best bantamweights in the world and Prograis-Relikh speaks for itself.

“Prograis is a boxer-puncher who gets in a comfort zone and I’ve never seen anyone take him out of it. Relikh is an aggressive fighter who throws a lot of punches. I expect this to be a great fight.”

It was a similar path for the Prograis-Relikh fight to come to Lafayette,

Prograis had preferred New Orleans, but April 27 conflicts with JazzFest and the two fighters could not agree on another date.

Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Fresno, California, were also considered, but Margules and Daigle, a longtime Lafayette boxing figure, worked out favorable terms with local tourism officials and the Cajundome to secure the fight.

The main events will be the first-ever world championship bouts held in Lafayette.

Daigle said the undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.