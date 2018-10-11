Recent history points to the District 8-5A football championship being decided Friday night, when John Ehret plays Landry-Walker at Behrman Stadium, despite how much both sides may beg to differ.
“It’s a much-anticipated game because it’s a district game, and all district games are big,’’ said Ehret coach Marcus Scott, who directs the state’s eighth-ranked team in Class 5A. “It’s two good teams playing, and we’re looking forward to play.’’
“It’s just a game that we both have to win,’’ is about as far on a limb as Landry-Walker coach Emanuel Powell is willing to go. “As always, when it comes to this game, it has district implications. (Winning) also helps with seedings for the playoffs.’’
If the past is a barometer worth noting, Landry-Walker’s three-time reigning champions have beaten Ehret in the three previous meetings. Couple that with the 7 p.m. game being played in Algiers on the home turf of the Charging Buccaneers and the advantage might seem to favor Landry-Walker.
Ehret (5-1, 3-0 in 8-5A), which shared the 2015 league crown with Landry-Walker and Chalmette, can make a considerable case to the opposite. The Patriots enter having won five straight and outscored those opponents, 171-70, since a season-opening loss at West Monroe, the second-ranked team in 5A.
Moreover, the Patriots boast one of the area’s deepest and most talented rosters, which includes all-district quarterback Travis Mumphrey and LSU-commitment linebacker Donte’ Starks.
“From my perspective and that’s not Ehret’s perspective, that’s just me,’’ Scott said, “but when you play programs, you tend to factor what has happened in the past. And it is significant. But this is a new (Ehret) team, and we are a new coaching staff, so I don’t know if there is any correlation from the past and the actual task at hand.’’
Landry-Walker (3-3, 3-0) rides a three-game winning streak into Behrman after losses to the top-ranked teams in Class 5A and 4A in John Curtis and Karr and a third to Warren Easton, No. 4 in 4A.
Powell is directing a team far less seasoned than usual with a defense that features 11 new starters and a coaching staff under reconstruction after the loss of both coordinators to head coaching assignments and six other assistants who followed them.
In league play, however, the Charging Buccaneers have outscored East Jefferson, Grace King and Higgins, 148-19. The Charging Bucs will host Chalmette (3-3, 2-1) in Week 10.
“Execution and who makes the most mistakes is what (winning) is going to come down to,’’ said Powell, who guided Landry-Walker to a Class 5A state championship two years ago in 2016 that culminated with a 50-22 win against West Monroe. “We’re starting to come together and peak at the right time.
“You never want to peak too early. And I think that’s what’s happening with us. We’re getting better each and every week. If you win this game, it puts you in first place (alone) and puts you in a better pecking order for the playoffs. So the most important thing is to win the game.’’