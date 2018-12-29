Paul Hoolahan’s time as chief executive officer of the of Sugar Bowl doesn’t officially end until June 30. But for Hoolahan, who is retiring at age 68, Tuesday’s game between Texas and Georgia marks the 25th and last of his tenure, 23 Sugar Bowls plus two BCS championship games.
It’s been an eventful time for the Sugar Bowl, which marks its 85th game this year, the 16-year BCS era, the transition to the CFP and the partnership with the SEC and Big 12. In between there was Hurricane Katrina, which forced the 2006 game to be moved to Atlanta and the bowl out of its Superdome offices until 2007.
Before Hoolahan, who is being succeeded by longtime COO Jeff Hundley, presents the Sugar Bowl Trophy for the final time, he talked with the Advocate’s Ted Lewis about his time on the job and the future of college football:
When you took this job in 1996, did you have any notion that this would be the one you retired from?
I wouldn’t say I contemplated that at the time. But I was certainly happy to get the job and I wasn’t intending this to be a stepping stone. Far from that, when I arrived here, we had young kids and we wanted to get settled into the community and have the full community experience, which thankfully they had. In college athletics you’re always subject to change, so this was a rare opportunity. I’m very happy it’s worked out the way it has.
Back in 2012, the Sugar Bowl had to make a big decision about pursuing the “Champions Bowl” the SEC and Big 12 were proposing for prime time on Jan. 1. Among other things, it meant major financial concessions and the loss of any say in team selections in exchange for being guaranteed four CFP semifinals. After five years, would you say the pros have outweighed the cons?
I still believe we made the absolute correct decision. First of all, we were never going to sever ties with the SEC, our longtime partner. And we feel very strongly about the Big 12. They’ve been a tremendous partner. With a traditional power like Texas on the rise and coming for this game, that relationship is even stronger. The SEC continues to be strong. You pay for what you get, and we got the best deal available. We understood there would be less involvement from the bowls, which has required adjustment and adaptation. Over time, you learn to go with the flow. The fact we have a 12-year contract is first and foremost the most-positive thing about it. Combine that with playing on New Year’s night and it’s been a very positive experience for us.
Has the CFP worked out like you thought it would, or, like the BCS, has it been full of surprises every year? And, for that matter, is it an improvement on the BCS?
I think the CFP is working out pretty much like we thought it would, and, to me, it’s been less controversial than the BCS.
Since the start of the CFP, there’s been speculation that the four-team format would be expanded before the 12 years were up. Do you see that happening and what would be the ramifications for the Sugar Bowl if that happened?
Anything is possible, but personally I don’t see it happening. You’ve got commissioners like Jim Delaney (Big Ten) and Bob Bowlsby (Big 12) saying they are willing to discuss it, but listening is part of doing your job. There are a lot of contracts involved. But contracts are made to be broken, or certainly adjusted. If it were the case, I don’t see it having a major impact on us. They would likely play the early games on campuses and we would be in same position we’re in today. The thing I don’t seeing is the championship games being eliminated or the number or bowls reduced.
As you said, the influence of the bowls has been diminished by the CFP. Has that made your job any less fulfilling?
Not necessarily. Either way it’s been a positive for me. I enjoyed being involved in some of the decision making, but the fact that we’re not hasn’t been detrimental in the way we conduct our business. You adjust and move on.
Aside from the playoffs, what developments do you see in college football over the next decade?
Hard to tell. People are fighting with declining attendance. There’s obviously a lot of opportunities to just stay at home and watch on TV. It’s a challenge to get millennials not just to go on campus but to even watch on TV. That’s something you are addressing at the very basic level — keeping football primary in this country. Then you have player health which first and foremost has to be primary in all sports. Those concerns are a critical issue when you’re talking about the number of players at the younger levels. Compensation is also a debatable issue. But once you introduce it into the game plan, then it spreads across the board.
What’s the fondest memory you’ll take away from all of these years with the Sugar Bowl?
First and foremost, the relationships we’ve built through the years. We’ve met a lot of good people, people I will continue to be in contact with. We’re especially talking about working with a volunteer membership which has treated my family and me very well and which is committed to the right values. They are tireless in their service to the community. I am proud to have been associated with them.
How about a favorite game?
I would say Michael Vick’s third quarter against Florida State (in 2000). I know Virginia Tech lost the game, but that was an incredible performance. And actually, although a lot of people put it down, the Virginia Tech-Michigan game (in 2012) was really exciting because it’s the only Sugar Bowl that went to overtime.
What’s the best advice you can give Jeff?
Be yourself. Continue to do what you’ve done to get to this point. Whatever comes at you, continue to deal with it with the same straightforwardness, honesty and work ethic. That’s why Jeff is sitting where he is today, and it’s very rewarding that a totally deserving and totally qualified person from within this organization was recognized by the membership and is being rewarded for his good work. Jeff has the complete skill set.
What’s next for Paul Hoolahan?
I really don’t know. But I want to have time to find out who I am away from the job; to have the freedom to pursue the interests that I have and see where it leads me. I think the most intriguing aspect is the freedom that you have. I want to see what freedom brings and just being able to relax and enjoy yourself on your own time instead of constantly being focused on your work.
If you had it to do all over again, would you?
In a heartbeat. The Sugar Bowl is a storied tradition and the membership is full of people committed to doing what’s best for the organization We’ve worked together, met challenges and accomplished a great deal without a lot of friction, which is very rare. The most fulfilling aspect of this job is that we’ve done a good thing together without many mistakes. The Sugar Bowl is 85 years old and still stands for something. To be part of it is something to be proud of.