Regis Prograis has done everything asked of him inside the ring.
Now, he’s having to do it outside of it as well.
As the reason why Saturday’s World Boxing Super Series doubleheader is being staged in Lakefront Arena, the undefeated (22-0, 19 KOs) 29-year-old New Orleans native realizes the importance of doing all he can to promote the fight. That’s while maintaining his focus on Terry Flanagan, who might well have gotten a “home” quarterfinal in his native England had he not lost a split decision for the WBO Super Lightweight title in June, his only defeat in 33 bouts.
Drawing a big crowd is not an easy task. With only a week to go until the fight, advance ticket sales are lagging well behind Prograis’ July 14 bout at Lakefront in which he knocked out Juan Jose Velasco before 3,612.
It’s safe to say that almost all of those persons were there because Prograis was heading the card for his first local fight in five years.
In fact, print and Internet ads for the fight mention only the Prorgrais-Flanagan fight with nothing about the other WBSS event — Ivan Baranchyk against Anthony Yigit in another super lightweight quarterfinal with Baranchyk's IBF title also at stake.
Things could change, though.
New Orleans has a reputation for late walk-up crowds (probably from the Saints’ bad old days when cheap tickets were plentiful), but there’s much more competition for attention during festival, football and Halloween season than in the middle of summer.
But even Prograis' No. 1 ranking in his weight division by ESPN and The Ring and gaining mention in the “best pound-for-pound” conversation, might not make much of an impression this time.
Prograis, who will be defending his portion of the WBC 140-pound title, is not deterred though.
“You’ve got to convince people that when they come out to see you, they’re not only expecting to see you win, but they expecting to see you put on a good show,” he said last week while finishing up training in Houston, his home since Katrina. “Well, I’ve done nothing but win and I’m super confident I’m going to win this even, even though he (Flanagan) is a very tough fighter.
“And I fully embrace putting on the best show possible.”
Early in his pro career, which began in 2012, that mainly consisted of wearing his “Rougarou” mask into the ring, after the legendary werewolf-like Louisiana swamp creature.
Saturday night’s show is much, much more than that. DAZN, the new streaming service which is airing the WBSS, which in its second year of existence is simultaneously conducting worldwide tournaments at the super lightweight, bantamweight and cruiserweight levels, is using production values that would put WrestleMania in the shade.
“It’s hard to describe the atmosphere,” said Prograis, who was present in Moscow earlier this year for the announcement of the tournament and the final of the inaugural cruiserweight competition. “My job is just to go out and fight, but it’s really crazy to be part of it.”
Prograis’ showmanship, plus his propensity for early knockouts, helped get him this far.
A four-knockdown, second-round TKO of unbeaten Joel Diaz in June of 2017, gained the attention of Sam Katkovski, director of boxing operations for Churchill Management Company, a Los Angeles-based agency headed by actor Mark Wahlberg and producer/director Peter Berg.
“I went, ‘Holy Cow! Who is this guy?’ ” Katkovski said. “I told Peter about him, we got in touch with his people in New Orleans and took it off from there.”
After signing with Churchill, Prograis, who was already being promoted by Lou DiBella, the former senior vice-president of HBO Sports, scored a second-round TKO of then-unbeaten Julius Indongo for the WBA Interim title. That led to the hometown victory against Velasco.
And, capitalizing on his new Hollywood connections, Prograis also has gotten a small part in the locally-shot movie but as-yet non-locally seen “Bayou Caviar."
But the big payoff for beating Velasco was the No. 1 seed in the WBSS. That earned Prograis first choice among the four unseeded fighters in the eight-man super lightweight field along with the return to Lakefront.
Actually, there was little competition for the venue.
But should Saturday’s crowd fall short of the last one, even though it aired on a more readily-available ESPN, the semifinal, should Prograis win, would likely be in another city, possibly Houston or Los Angeles or even Belarus, home of Kiryl Relikh, who won his quarterfinal bout two weeks ago in Yokohama, Japan.
Certainly there’s nothing “wrong” with Prograis’ marketability.
He’s approachable, glib, but not cocky in front of a camera and has a compelling personal story without the baggage of incarceration, substance abuse problems and the like that so many boxers have.
That, Katkovski pointed out, is a major plus.
“Everybody else can be doing their job, but if you don’t have a fighter who is willing and able to be the face of the promotion, then you have a problem,” he said.
A married father of two, Prograis’ biggest indulgence since he’s started making some real money was to purchase a five-bedroom home in one of the better sections of Houston after the Velasco fight.
Prograis called it, “a big ole upgrade,” over the apartment where he’d been living.
“Regis has a big, colorful personality,” DiBella said. “I hate to say this, but there are other guys on the pound-for-pound list who lack the natural charisma it takes to draw fans.
“People are drawn to Regis. Along with being an outstanding fighter, he has all of the intangibles.”
That includes being an American.
It’s a valuable commodity in a sport that is increasingly becoming foreign-dominated. Of the 24-fighters in the three-division WBSS tournaments, only two others are American, including Ryan Martin who is in the final super lightweight quarterfinal.
That’s part of the reason DAZN is airing the Prograis-Flanagan bout at 10 p.m. Saturday even though it will be the wee hours of Sunday morning in Europe where most of the subscription service’s subscribers are located.
They want American eyeballs.
“The WBSS is an international event with millions of dollars invested in it,” DiBella said. “But the local gate matters, and that’s up to the strength of the promotion.
“We wouldn’t be in New Orleans for this fight without Regis, and he’s worked tirelessly to bring as much publicity to it as possible. Regis has certainly demonstrated his love for New Orleans by wanting this fight here so much.”
Now it’s time to find out how much that love will be reciprocated.