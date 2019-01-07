Battling foul trouble from the first half on, Xavier fell to No. 17-ranked Tougaloo 96-84 on Monday in an NAIA Gulf Coast Athletic Conference game at the Convocation Center.
It was the conference opener for Xavier (8-7, 0-1), which lost its second consecutive game after winning four in a row. Tougaloo (12-2) went to 2-0 in the GCAC.
“Our plan was to drive the basketball and take it to them, and that's what we did,” Tougaloo coach Thomas Billups said. “We made our outside shots early, and they went to a zone. We had them then.”
The Gold Rush was assessed 39 fouls resulting in 53 Tougaloo free throws, 42 of which it made. Four Xavier players fouled out.
"Basketball is simple," Xavier coach Alfred Williams said. "They made 20 more free throws than we did."
Forwards Tonzell Handy and Ledarius Woods each scored 20 points, leading five Bulldogs in double figures. Guard Rayshawn Mart had 19 and guard Ed Carter 17 to lead Xavier.
After trailing by 10 points at halftime, Xavier came to 56-54 at 14:35 of the second half. However, Tougaloo's D'Michael Stribling sank a fall-away jumper in the lane, and a foul was called on Xavier center Galen Smith, his fifth. Gold Rush coach Alfred Williams protested the call and was assessed a technical foul.
Forward Kourey Davis sank the two technical free throws, then Stribling made his free throw, giving the Bulldogs a 61-54 lead. Three minutes later, another Xavier big man, Ahmed Coulibaly, also fouled out at the 11:01 mark, and the Rush trailed 70-62.
Xavier got within five points of the lead, 74-69, on a long 3-pointer by Carter after an offensive rebound, but didn't get closer the rest of the way.
Tougaloo led 48-38 at halftime on the strength of 19-of-23 free-throw shooting and 5-of-11 on 3-point attempts. Xavier committed 18 fouls.
The Bulldogs led 33-29 with 5:26 left in the half when they went on a 6-0 burst highlighted by Stribling's 3-pointer that capped the run, increasing the margin to 39-29 a minute later.
Mart answered with a 3-pointer, but the Rush got no closer the rest of the half and trailed by as many as 12 points.
Davis made five of six free throws and led Tougaloo with 11 points in the half. Mart paced the Rush with 10.
Women
Xavier 105, Tougaloo 71: The Gold Nuggets jumped out to a 33-6 first-quarter lead, and coach Bo Browder substituted freely the rest of the way.
Guard Caprice Taylor scored 14 points in leading 14 players who scored for Xavier (11-5, 1-0), which won its GCAC season-opener. Nahrie Pierce and Maya Trench each had 11 points, as Xavier started five guards against the shorter Bulldogs (3-6, 0-2).
The Nuggets bounced back from a 56-55 loss Thursday at NCAA Division II LeMoyne-Owen.