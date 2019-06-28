THIBODAUX — Except for obviously the campers, things don’t change much at the Manning Passing Academy, now in its 24th year.
Some 1,200 junior high and high school youngsters, this year from 46 states and Canada, converge on the Nicholls State campus each June for a weekend of quarterback tutelage from Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning plus selected high school coaches and 42 college QBs.
It’s obviously a formula that works.
“I think what gives our camp such credibility we feel that high school football should be a great experience, and that we want to enhance that,” Archie Manning said Friday. “And on top of that, we talk about accountability and being a good leader. It’s all about helping the kids get better in every way possible. We’ve been so blessed and it’s our way of paying it forward.”
The camp has been at Nicholls State for several years after getting its start at Tulane and later being held on the Southeastern Louisiana campus in Hammond.
The location, Peyton Manning added, is important.
“This is where Eli, Cooper and I played high school football (at Newman),” he said. “We had some people from Orlando and Disney come down and talked about moving the camp down there where they have these unbelievable facilities.
“But we just said we wanted the camp to be where we played our high school football. Nicholls State has been an unbelievable host and this has been a perfect place.”
Trev, Tua are no-shows
They’re were the winning quarterbacks in the past two national championship games, are the frontrunners for this year’s Heisman Trophy and the likely No. 1 picks in the 2020 and 2012 drafts.
So for the media corps in attendance here, there was naturally a lot of interest in talking Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa, his counterpart at Alabama during Friday’s lone availability period of the camp.
But come time for Lawrence and Tagovailoa, both first-time counselors here, to appear, camp spokesman Greg Blackwell was forced to announce that neither would be coming to John Guidry Stadium.
“Trevor got in late last night and just didn’t want to do media today after he had worked in the camp this morning,” Blackwell said. “And Tua tweaked his hamstring, and the trainer said they didn’t want him moving around more than he had to.”
No explanation of how taking a golf cart to the stadium would have slowed Tagovalioa’s rehabilitation.
There were 40 other college quarterbacks at the camp, many of them on hand for interviews Friday.
But it looks like we’ll have to wait until the Heisman presentation before the opportunity to get Trevor and Tua together again.
Still friends
When Joe Burrow and Justin McMillan were on the same football field a year ago, they were in the middle of a four-man quarterback battle at LSU.
Burrow won the job, and McMillan transferred midway through preseason camp to Tulane, where he started in Green Wave's final six games.
Burrow led LSU to a 10-3 record and was named offensive MVP in a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, and McMillan was 5-1 as a starter, including a 41-24 win over UL in the Cure Bowl.
The two quarterbacks are now solidified starters at their respective Louisiana programs, and they were on staff together as counselors at the passing academy.
"Joe's a great dude," said McMillan, who recorded 1,304 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2018. "Everything happens for a reason. Wish the best for him. I know he's going to kill it this year."
Burrow and LSU back-up quarterback Myles Brennan are the only quarterbacks remaining from that four-man battle. Redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, then to UT-San Antonio in December.
"Justin was one of my better friends when I first got there," Burrow said. "I love hanging out with Justin, and it's great being around him again."
In good hands
According to Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens, Burrow is in good hands with LSU's new passing-game coordinator, Joe Brady.
Stevens transferred to MSU from Penn State, where was a graduate assistant in 2015 and 2016.
"He is a great young mind for sure," Stevens said. "Nobody in the room is going to work harder than JB. He's awesome and really helped us at Penn State and is going to have a really great career."
Brady left Penn State in 2017 and spent two seasons serving as an assistant coach helping with the offense for the Saints.
"I'm really excited for JB, but not so excited about playing against him this year," Stevens said. "But I really look forward to seeing him again."
Mississippi State and LSU play Oct. 19 in Starkville.
Giving it a rest
After 9,380 NFL pass attempts – and who knows how many more in practice — Peyton Manning has decided to give his arm a rest, even in preparation for the MPA.
“I don’t throw much any more,” Manning, who is third on the career attempt list behind Brett Favre and Drew Brees.. “My son practices baseball at this school in Denver, and in return I told the athletic director I’d work out with his quarterbacks a little bit.
“But I’m kind of just watching now. Every now and then if we have an odd number of receivers I’ll fill in and throw a few routes, but obviously not as much as I did. When you retire from football, you need to retire from throwing as well.”
Buddy system lives
There are second, even third chances in football, it seems.
After disastrous stints as the coach at Tulane (11-45) and Stanford (10-23) plus five straight losing seasons at Dartmouth, his alma mater, including going 0-10 in 2008, Buddy Teevens has righted the ship and survived another 10 seasons with the Big Green.
“I’ve been blessed,” said Teevens, a co-founder of the MPA back in the summer of 1996, which would turn out to be his final season at Tulane, and still the associate director. “Not many people get the opportunity to coach at a place that means so much to them, and then to stay there through adversity.
“Ultimately you know you’ve got to win. I guess because we had some history there (Teevens won two Ivy League titles during his first stint at the school from 1987-91), they were patient with us.”
Dartmouth was 9-1 last season, losing only to undefeated Ivy champion Princeton. The Big Green is picked second behind the Tigers again this year.
“Ivy League fans are maybe a little patient than they are other places,” said Teevens said. “But they’re also very engaged in everything about the school. not just football.
“It’s a little more subtle than other places. Luckily we’ve been in on roll for the last few years.”
At 62, Teevens isn't ready to call it quits. He recently signed a contract extension.