UNO went on a 15-3 run midway of the second half on its way to an 88-72 Southland Conference victory against Incarnate Word on Saturday at Lakefront Arena.
It was the third consecutive conference victory for the Privateers (12-9, 7-3), who entered the game tied for third place. It also gave UNO a season sweep against the Cardinals (6-16, 1-8).
“The big key for us is getting out and running,” coach Mark Slessinger said. “I think most of our stretches the past two, three games, when we've been able to get on the fast break is when we've really been able to be good.”
Forward Gerrale Gates scored 18 points, leading four Privateers in double figures. Guard Ezekial Charles had 17 points and nine rebounds, and guards Troy Green and Damion Rosser each scored 10.
The Privateers repeatedly drove to the basket and outscored Incarnate Word 42-28 in the paint. Eleven UNO players scored, and the Privateers had a 31-8 advantage in bench scoring.
“We played our entire roster, and every guy had a positive impact on the game, offensively, defensively or both,” Slessinger said. “Everybody is practicing hard so when they are called, they're not the weak link, and that's pretty cool.”
UNO led 40-29 at halftime. However, Incarnate Word went on a 14-3 run to tie the score 43-43 four minutes into the second half. It was 50-50 at the 13:14 mark.
The Privateers then cut off the Cardinals' driving lanes, got turnovers and rebounds and got their break going, taking a 65-53 lead at the 9:15 mark. The lead reached 85-62 with 2:39 left.
UNO WOMEN 58, INCARNATE WORD 55: Point guard Jada Duncantell made two big plays in the final one minute, 23 seconds to lift the Privateers (7-12, 3-7).
Duncantell tipped in a missed fast-break layup by teammate Rehema Franklin, giving UNO a 57-55 lead. Dionjhae Thomas made one of two free throws with 24.0 seconds remaining, putting the lead at three.
“That play by Jada was huge,” UNO coach Keeshawn Davenport said. “But our defense was the difference.”
Incarnate Word (2-18, 2-7) got the ball after Thomas' free throw, but called timeout with 4.3 seconds left after it was unable to run its offense successfully for a 3-point attempt. Duncantell then tipped away the inbounds pass as the final seconds ticked off.