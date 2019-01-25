Xavier guard Jas Hill said sometimes she doesn't know how the Gold Nuggets have won games.
However, Xavier (15-5, 5-0) will go into Saturday's big Gulf Coast Athletic Association home game against bitter rival Dillard (14-6, 5-0) having won six of its past seven games, including all five in conference. Dillard, also on a five-game streak, is the defending GCAC regular-season and tournament champion.
“We could play better,” said Hill, a junior from Mobile, Ala., who transferred from Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College. “I guess we win because we play hard together and we have each other's backs on the court. We have toughness.
“But sometimes, we don't shoot the ball well. Sometimes, we don't really play good defense, either. And, we definitely have too many turnovers.
“But when we're shooting, we're shooting. When we're on, we're really on.”
Hill has been a big part of the recent success, coach Bo Browder said. In Xavier's five conference games, she has averaged a team-leading 13.4 points.
“Jas is a difference-maker in our program,” said Browder, who is in his 20th season as head coach. “She's able to do multiple things when the ball is in her hands. She's a very good decision-maker. She can create shots for teammates. She can play point guard, and that helps relieve our point guard (Maya Trench) from having to handle the ball for 40 minutes.
“She can shoot the 3-ball, too.”
The Nuggets' surge began after a 56-55 loss at LeMoyne-Owen on Jan. 3 and Browder went on a game-by-game basis in determining the starting lineup. Some of the Nuggets, Browder said, “thought they were coaches.”
Hill cites “being more aggressive” as the reason for her play of late. However, she has started only two games in conference.
“It's all about who is doing well in practice, as far as who is going to start,” she said. “But we do play a lot of players in our games.”
Since going with the ever-changing starting lineup, Xavier has shot 40.7 percent in conference play, some of it due to drives to the basket by Hill and Trench, Browder said. The Nuggets shot 35.1 percent before conference play began.
Last season, Xavier shot 36.6 percent in GCAC play. The Nuggets were 1-5 on the road in conference last season but are 3-0 away thus far this season.
The women's game begins at 3 p.m. In the men's game, Xavier (11-9, 2-3) will play Dillard (11-6, 4-1) at 5. The Bleu Devils are three-time defending regular-season champions.