Five wins to the American Legion World Series.
It is the mantra of all eight teams taking part in the Mid-South Regional baseball tournament that is scheduled to open Wednesday with four games and conclude Sunday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Gauthier Amedee and Retif Oil & Fuel are no exception.
Louisiana’s entries join state champions from Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and a Missouri state runner-up in a quest for a berth in the World Series scheduled for Aug. 16-21 at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C.
Louisiana champion Gauthier Amedee, which owns a gaudy 36-5 record, is seeking its fourth World Series appearance and first since 2013 when the East Ascension-based Gonzales Post 81 program last won a state title to earn a Mid-South bid.
The Wombats finished as World Series runner-ups in 1996 in addition to their 2013 and 1992 appearances.
“Everybody comes in here thinking five games to the World Series,’’ Gauthier Amedee coach Marty Luquet said. “And that is everyone’s mindset.’’
Jesuit-based Retif Oil is no different, although its accomplishments this summer are more modest than Gauthier Amedee.
Retif, 22-7-1, was awarded a Mid-South bid as the host program from the New Orleans area’s First District. But the LouWagRan Post 285 team also justified its selection by finishing as state tournament runner-up behind Gauthier Amedee by going 4-2 in the double-elimination event.
Retif additionally inflicted Gauthier Amedee with its lone loss in the state tournament to force a second championship game before falling, 9-1, in the final. Gauthier Amedee did win two of three games against Retif in the state tournament, however.
“We did have a nice run,’’ Retif coach Kenny Goodlett said. “Most of our guys were in this situation last year. They’re familiar with Legion baseball and we’ve been trying to tell them about (the format), remind them that it’s an eight-team, double elimination tournament and make them aware of how the bracket works.
“So they know the drill. They know what to expect. But until you see it live, in action and actually being put in the game, it’s an unknown. The good news is that many of them have been in this game and this tournament before.’’
Retif made a quick 0-2 exit from last year’s tournament won by the Bryant, Ark., Post 298 Black Sox, who are back in search of a second consecutive AL World Series appearance. Thirteen of Retif’s current 18 players are back from that 2017 team.
Jesuit’s Legion program is no stranger to success at this level, either, having won three World Series championships in 2012, 1960 and 1946. Jesuit was a World Series runner-up as recently as three years ago in 2015 and additionally lists American Legion Regional championships in 1980, 1962, 1945, 1942 and 1936.
“We just have to play good baseball, get clean pitching and get timely hits. That’s what you have to do in basically every game you go into,’’ said Goodlett, who was elevated from assistant to head coach at Jesuit during the prep season following Joey Latino’s sudden decision to step down as coach.
As for Retif’s current level of readiness, Goodlett candidly offered that, “It’s wait and see. I like the effort at practice. We’re practicing hard and playing hard. But we do know that the competition is going to be very good in this tournament and we’re going to have play top-notch baseball.’’
Retif’s First District champions have drawn the fourth and final game of opening day against Missouri champion Jefferson City Post 5, 24-9, scheduled for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the 330 p.m. Game 3 pairing Gauthier Amedee against Missouri runner-up Cape Girardeau, 33-11.
The double-elimination tournament opens with a 9:30 a.m. double-header that pairs Mississippi champion Tupelo Post 49, 29-4, against Tennessee champion, Columbia Post 19, 24-6-3, in Game 1. Kansas champion Salina Post 62, 35-2, then plays Arkansas champion Bryant Post 298, 43-9, 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.
Cape Girardeau, Gauthier Amedee’s opening opponent, is taking the place of Oklahoma champion, Ada Post 72, a 2017 Mid-South Regional finalist, which was removed from the tournament by Legion officials last Friday.
That action became necessary when Ada’s 18-man roster was reduced to eight by players being ordered by their Oklahoma high school coaches to forego the remainder of the summer Legion season to rejoin the fall leagues of their prep programs.
The wild card for all eight teams is weather as evidenced a year ago when three successive days of heavy rain forced the tournament to abandon Kirsch-Rooney for artificial turf venues at Jesuit’s John Ryan Stadium, Tulane’s Turchin Stadium and then finally at Mike Miley Stadium.
Saturday’s deluge on the tournament’s penultimate day inundated John Ryan Stadium, turning its field into a virtual pond for hours and necessitating the moves Sunday to Turchin and then Miley.
Numerous large mounds of air pockets created by flood water seeping under the turf sprung up at Ryan and the pitcher’s mound even floated away.
“I’m just praying,’’ said Sidney Parfait, Louisiana’s American Legion baseball commissioner, who assists national Legion officials in staging the event. “That’s my comment about weather. I’m praying that it doesn’t happen that way again.’’