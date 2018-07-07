The New Orleans Jesters dropped their regular-season finale 2-1 against Asheville City SC on Saturday night at Pan American Stadium.
The match started with the Jesters looking like they might sweep the season series when they got a goal from Lucas La Vanway in the 11th minute. The center back streaked into the box and smashed a header past Parker Siegfried on a free kick by Oliver Roberts.
But Asheville City answered a minute later on a goal by Luke Matthews for the equalizer.
The visitors snagged the game-winner when Elliot Cutts made a back post run on a crossing ball and knocked it past Chad Collins in the 33rd minute.
The loss means the Jesters are the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Southeast Conference playoffs, and will host the play-in game against the sixth-seeded Georgia Revolution. The Jesters swept the season series against the Revolution, winning 3-1 at home and 2-1 at Georgia.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pan American Stadium.