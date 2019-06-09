Going into the third round of New Orleanian Marcus McDaniel’s bout against Ali Akhmedov in Madison Square Garden on Saturday, trainer Bobby Benton bluntly told his boxer that he had to play good defense to survive it.
McDaniel tried, but couldn’t.
Akhmedov used his superior height and strength to break through McDaniel’s defense, pounding him to the mat halfway through the round to earn the WBC International Super Middleweight title in the feature match of a card headlined by Gennady Golovkin
It was McDaniel’s first defeat in 16 fights while Akhmedov improved to 15-0 with 11 KOs.
McDaniel declined to talk about the fight Sunday, but Les Bonano, his promoter said, “Marcus was out there working hard, making it a good fight.
"But the other guy caught him and then hit him behind the head and that was it.”
McDaniel, 35, complained throughout the fight about Akhmedov hitting him behind the head, but the 23-year from Kazakhstan was warned only once by referee Benjy Esteves, that in the first round.
“He shoved Marcus down and was hitting behind the head,” Bonano said. “They could have disqualified him, but they weren’t going to do that.”
The outcome was hardly surprising.
McDaniel was a 16-1 underdog against Akhmedov, who is promoted by GGG Promotions, owned by Golovkin, the former unified middleweight champion and a fellow native of Kazakhstan.
They also share the same trainer, Johnathan Banks.
Golovkin, fighting for the first time in nine months, KOed Andy Ruiz Jr., in the fourth round of Saturday’s main event. It was the first bout of a six-fight, three-year deal with DAZN which is earning GGG nine figures.
For McDaniel, it was the first time on such a big stage.
He had never fought anyone approaching the caliber of Akhmedov and never farther away from New Orleans than Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Also, before a victory in February, McDaniel had had only one bout in the previous three years, including an enforced layoff when he was shot three times last August. The case remains unsolved.
McDaniel got the opportunity to move up in class and to collect by far the biggest payday of his career, $75,000, only when two of Akhmedov’s previously announced opponents dropped out and GGG’s management reached out to Bonano, the longtime New Orleans boxing figure.
“We knew what he was going up against,” Bonano said. “If Marcus could get through the early rounds, Akhmedov would get tired and Marcus could win enough of the late ones.
“But Ali is a really strong fighter and Marcus couldn’t hold him off.”
McDaniel, who has only two KOs, followed Benton’s game plan in the first round, staying away from Akhmedov while scoring with his jab, hoping to make the younger fighter miss enough to tire himself out.
But Akhmedov, fighting for the first time at 168 pounds, started cutting off the ring in the second round, copying the style of Golovkin, scoring with uppercuts as well as sharp chopping rights. Three times McDaniel was forced to clinch to slow things.
McDaniel also was distracted by Akhmedov’s hitting behind the head, repeatedly complaining to Esteves.
After that, it was obvious to Benton than something had to change, or the fight would be over soon.
It didn’t.
Akhmedov caught McDaniel behind his left ear about a minute into the round and then bore in. Trapping McDaniel against the ropes, Akhmedov landed 13 straight punches as McDaniel bent over and finally went to his knees.
It was the first time in his career that McDaniel had been knocked down.
McDaniel beat the count, but when he didn’t respond to Esteves’ telling him to take a step forward, the referee stopped the fight at 1:41 of the round.
Akhmedov was the busier boxer, throwing 127 punches to McDaniel’s 90 and landed 31 percent to McDaniel’s 18 percent.
“No doubt Marcus was hurt, so that was the right thing to do,” Bonano said of the stoppage. “Sometimes you’re just going against a better fighter and whatever happens, happens.
“Marcus’ mind was in the right place. He just got beat."
Although McDaniel clearly was not the caliber of Akhmedov, Bonano said he could benefit from the experience.
“When you fight in front of a big crowd (announced attendance was 12,347) against a guy like that, you learn what it’s like,” he said. “Now the next time you get that chance, you’ll be more relaxed, and it becomes a lot easier.
“This was absolutely worth the experience.”
Bonano added McDaniel’s career is hardly over.
“Marcus wasn’t hurt, and he’s ready to fight again,” he said. “He wants top fights instead of being back home for just a couple of dollars.
“I think I can get him some fights like that. But he needs to prove he’s capable of stepping up winning the next one.”