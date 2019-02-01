UNO sophomore guard Troy Green admitted he was not a good defensive player when he arrived a year ago.
Flash forward to the start of February this season, and he leads the Privateers in steals per game, no small feat on a team that forces more turnovers than almost anyone in the country.
“As I matured, I got better with positioning,” he said. “It’s easier for me to get steals because I know where to be on defense.”
Essentially, Green bought into the hard-working culture of UNO basketball, one that has the Privateers (11-9, 6-3) near the top of the Southland Conference standings for the third consecutive year. When they face Incarnate World (6-15, 1-7) for the second consecutive Saturday, this time at Lakefront Arena with a 4:15 p.m. start, the turnover total should play a big role in the outcome.
UNO never presses full court or even half court, but its tough defense bothers opponents week in and week out. The Privateers rank third nationally in turnovers forced with 19.2 per game, even higher than in 2017-18 (24th), 2016-17 (14th) and 2015-16 (seventh).
“People talk a lot about offensive skill development, but we put a high value on defensive skill development,” coach Mark Slessinger said. “We invest a lot of time in that, and the guys play for each other and play great team defense.”
UNO caused 21 turnovers in its 61-52 victory at Incarnate Word last Saturday. It forced 22 in a home win against Stephen F. Austin and 20 each while beating Lamar and Houston Baptist.
Green, a 6-foot-3 guard from Larose with 30 steals in 19 games, and Damion Rosser, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard with 31 steals in 20 games, wreak the most havoc, but it is a team-wide trait. Every member of the starting lineup is at least close to a steal per game, and the Privateers have put up those prodigious numbers without injured point guard Lamont Berzat (1.7 steals per game) since Christmas.
“We take pride in defense,” Rosser said. “Coach (Slessinger) says it more than he breathes. We do it every day in practice. Our defense gives us opportunities to go out and have showtime and dunks.”
Slessinger said Rosser and Green in particular were gifted with the length, speed and instincts to get into passing lanes, but he credited their work ethic for putting them over the top.
“They are very competitive, very intelligent and very detail-oriented,” he said. “If you’re making football analogies, they are the cornerbacks that study film. They know the tendencies. They understand the scheme and the system and they are able to anticipate and make reads based on that.”
UNO’s top-three ranking in turnovers is skewed a bit by the gargantuan number it forced against non-Division I opponents (113 in four games), but the Privateers also have caused a league-high 18.6 miscues in Southland Conference competition and are a hair behind first-place Sam Houston State in steals.
It is no accident.
“You figure out what your personality is and culture and you end up gravitating to guys that fit your culture,” Slessinger said. “Once they get here, they assimilate to it. If you play hard, it makes up for a lot of sins.”
Lagniappe
Incarnate Word does not shoot many free throws but is deadly when it gets to the foul line, hitting a nation’s leading 81.3 percent. UNO needs to make sure it is not trailing in the final few minutes. … Privateers guard Bryson Robinson has hit 19 3-pointers in the last three games.