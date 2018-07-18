Sophie B. Wright athletic director Jason Bertrand refers to his school as one of the city’s “hidden gems’’ in terms of football potential.
Bertrand additionally believes that the Warriors have tapped into one of the area’s most promising coaching talents to polish Wright’s potential.
Landry-Walker defensive coordinator Dennis Christopher has been chosen to direct the Warriors’ fortunes following the departure of DeCarlos Holmes for a teaching and coaching assignment at Washington-Marion High School in Lake Charles.
“Dennis checked all of the boxes we were looking for,’’ Bertrand, who doubles as Wright’s highly successful basketball coach, said Wednesday in announcing Christopher’s hiring. “We weren’t expecting to get a guy of Mr. Christopher’s caliber at such a late hour. But this school has so much potential. Sophie B. Wright is a hidden gem. If we get the right guy, it can be a hit and quick.’’
Christopher, who turned 33 on June 12, ascends to his first head coaching assignment less than three weeks removed from the Aug. 6 opening of preseason football practice. He arrives at the uptown school after spending the past eight seasons as defensive coordinator at Landry-Walker and O. Perry Walker where he helped both teams advance to the LHSAA state playoffs each year.
As a player at O. Perry Walker, Christopher earned All-State, All-Metro and District Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2003 before signing with Oregon State where he played four seasons for the Beavers as a strong safety and outside linebacker.
Christopher was coached at O. Perry Walker by current Texas-San Antonio coach Frank Wilson, former Karr coach Jabbar Juluke and current Landry-Walker coach Emanuel Powell. Walker advanced to the Class 4A state championship game against John Curtis in Christopher’s junior year.
Landry-Walker won a Class 5A state championship in 2016 with Christopher directing an attacking defense that helped produce three subsequent interviews for head coaching vacancies at McMain, Scotlandville and Ehret.
Christopher said he has coached 32 players who went on to play college football during his eight seasons at Landry-Walker and O. Perry Walker, including two NFL players in defensive tackle Anthony Johnson and cornerback Dwayne Thomas, both of whom played at LSU.
“I think this is the best fit for me and it’s a great opportunity for me,’’ said Christopher, whose has ties to Bertrand that date to when both were assistant coaches at O. Perry Walker. “(Wright) is a school whose (football) potential has not been tapped. The same things we’re doing on the West Bank we can do there.
“Sophie Wright is a great school. It’s got a great location. We’ve got a great administration headed by Miss (Sharon) Clark (the principal). So this represents a great opportunity.’’
Wright is coming off a 2-7 season in 2017 that included a 2-2 mark in District 9-3A. The Warriors were 0-8 in Holmes’ first season and have yet to post a winning record in seven years of varsity competition.
“Coach Holmes received an offer at Washington-Marion High School and he decided to accept it,’’ Bertrand said. “We wish him luck and we know Washington-Marion is getting a great person.’’
Christopher said he already has begun assembling a staff that will include two former NFL players in ex-New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Keenan Lewis and New York Jets wide receiver Courtney Smith.
Lewis is Christopher’s former teammate at O. Perry Walker while Smith played at now defunct John F. Kennedy High School before he and his family were forced to relocate to Prattville, Ala., by Hurricane Katrina.
“We’ve got to start this off like it’s a new program and as if the kids don’t know anything,’’ Christopher said. “We’re starting off new and making a new organization with a new staff. We want to make (the program) attractive to kids. We want to show kids that you can make it out of New Orleans. A lot of kids don’t believe that. But if you put positive people around them and give them positive role models, you can do that.
“Our coaches want to make kids understand what it takes to be a man. We have to teach them how to deal with adversity and how to handle it. There is adversity in football and there is adversity in life. If you can control yourself and control your anger, you can make it through (adversity).
“I think the sky is the limit for Sophie B. Wright if we get the right positive people in here. I’m very excited to be the head coach at Wright. The same energy that I brought to Landry-Walker I will be bringing to Sophie B. Wright. The school has so much potential. I love the location. It’s in the heart of the city and the heart of the city doesn’t have a state championship. So we’ve got to get one.’’