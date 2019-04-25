The record of the man standing in the way of New Orleans native Regis Prograis’ first major world boxing championship shows he has two defeats.

But it would be a mistake to point to those blemishes and conclude much about Kiryl Relikh, the World Boxing Association’s title holder at the 140-pound division.

He lost both of those bouts by decision. One was in the hometown of his popular Scottish opponent. The other came during a fight that a former judge keeping score for Showtime’s broadcast believed Relikh won – against a man that Relikh would then beat a few months later.

All of which is to say Prograis (23-0, 19 knockouts) may need to go all 12 rounds with Relikh (23-2, 19 KOs) and outscore him on the judges’ cards during their fight Saturday night at Lafayette’s Cajundome if he is to become the first male New Orleanian to win a fully recognized title belt since light heavyweight Willie Pastrano did so in 1963.

Not much is known in the English-language press about the life or personality of Relikh, 29, who hails from the eastern European nation of Belarus. Speaking little English, he’s been mostly reticent with American media and has preferred to let his trainer, Miami-based Chico Rivas, do the talking.

But his record since turning pro in 2011 says plenty. Aside from earning stoppage wins in 76 percent of his fights, he has had little trouble winning outside of Belarus, having registered victories in Bulgaria, Monaco, England, Japan and San Antonio.

His first loss came in his 22nd pro outing, in Glasgow in October 2016 against Scotland’s Ricky Burns, who won the WBA’s 140-pound championship at Relikh’s expense. But pundits derided the scorecards, two of which gave Burns a four-point victory and another which gave him an eight-point victory despite Relikh’s landing a number of resonant, hurtful shots during the bout.

The right-handed Relikh also walked through a number of Burns’ better shots.

Relikh’s defeat to Cuba’s Rances Barthelemy in May of 2017 in Maryland also spurred controversy among pundits. The Belarusian scored a fifth-round knockdown and landed effective body shots throughout the night; but after Relikh was knocked down himself late in the 11th, he lost on the judges’ scorecards by four points, six points and eight points.

International Boxing Hall of Fame analyst Steve Farhood unofficially scored the fight on Showtime’s broadcast that night, and to this day he maintains Relikh did more than enough to top Barthelemy, a world champion at two lower weight classes.

Relikh proved Farhood’s point when he faced Barthelemy 10 months later in San Antonio for the then-vacant WBA belt. He again fought effectively and this time came away with a lopsided decision in his favor.

“I definitely thought Relikh clearly won the first fight, and then in the second one, he confirmed his superiority over Barthelemy,” Farhood said recently.

Relikh successfully defended his WBA title in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Super Series that he, Prograis and six other fighters entered last year. He scored two-point victories on all three scorecards against Russia’s Eduard Troyanovsky on Oct. 7 in Japan.

That set up his World Boxing Super Series semifinal clash against the left-handed Prograis, who won a lopsided decision in New Orleans against England’s Terry Flanagan on Oct. 27.

Flanagan was the second former world champion Prograis had defeated convincingly in a matter of months, having knocked out Namibia’s Julius Indongo in two rounds in March 2018. Both had been called Prograis’ best opponents to date.

Relikh now carries that label in many experts’ eyes. It remains to be seen whether he fares any better as he competes for a spot in a final where WBA and International Boxing Federation belts will be on the line, along with a trophy named after legendary prizefighter Muhammad Ali.

Prograis, 30, doesn’t think so. “That belt is coming with me – that’s what I can tell you, the belt is coming with me,” he said recently.

But those aligned with Relikh, who has listed slight height and reach advantages over the 5-foot-8 Prograis, say the challenger’s cockiness is unjustified.

“(Relikh) is like any other champion – he thinks he’s invincible (and) he’s walking in there with the right attitude,” Rivas said.

Relikh added, “He’s not easy (but) I’m not easy. I think it will be (an) interesting fight.”