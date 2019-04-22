Zurich Classic of New Orleans officials watched the final round of RBC Heritage on Sunday with great interest.

With several players who had committed to their event this week still in the hunt at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon, the final round — and final holes in particular — made for must-see TV.

When the final putt dropped on the 18th green, about 150 yards from the iconic red and white lighthouse at the Harbour Town Golf Links, 12 of the top 15 finishers there were in the Zurich field for the two-man team event that begins Thursday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

Just five strokes separated first-time PGA Tour winner C.T. Pan, who was playing in the third-to-last group, from the next 14 golfers to make a check. Pan pocketed $1.242 million for the win.

A native of Taiwan, Pan is in the Zurich field and will team with South Korea's Michael Kim. Pan has played in New Orleans the past two years, but missed the cut both times.

Other players to finish in the top 15 at the RBC Heritage who are in the Zurich Classic are Patrick Cantlay, Scott Piercy and Shane Lowry (T3); Kevin Streelman, J.T Poston and Seamus Power (T6), former LSU All-American Sam Burns (9); and Troy Merritt, K.J. Choi, Rory Sabbatini and Ian Poulter (T10).

World rankings update

Eight of the top 19 players in the Official World Golf Ranking that was updated Sunday night after the RBC Heritage are committed to playing in New Orleans.

The list is topped by Brooks Koepka, a three-time majors winner who will team up with his younger brother Chase. Brooks Koepka is ranked third in the world after tying for second place at the Masters a week ago.

The other players in the top 20 are Jon Rahm (11th), Jason Day (14th), Tony Finau (15th), Tommy Fleetwood (16th), Bubba Watson (17th), Patrick Cantlay (18th) and Patrick Reed (19th).

Going clubbing

In addition to practice rounds for the pros starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the annual Celebrity Shootout will take place at 3 p.m. at Nos. 1, 2, 8 and 9.

Three two-man teams, one of them led by New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, will vie for $40,000 in purse money to be donated to their favorite charities. It will follow the Best Ball/Foursomes format of the Zurich Classic.

Other celebrities expected to play are 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ed Reed, Saints kicker Wil Lutz, ESPN personality Chris Berman and two players to be named.

Fun with flags

Several international teams in this year’s tournament are made up of players from the same country.

They are Jason Day/Adam Scott and Rod Pampling/John Senden (Australia); Julian Etulain/Andres Romero (Argentina); Corey Connors/Mackenzie Hughes (Canada); Poulter/Sam Horsfield (England); Shubhankar Sharma/Anirban Lahiri (India); Padraig Harrington/Shane Lowry (Ireland); Ernie Els/Trevor Immelman, Justin Harding/Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa); and Si Woo Kim/Sangmoon Bae and Whee Kim/Sungjae Im (South Korea).

Field changes

PGA Tour veterans Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly withdrew Monday, which allowed Shawn Stefani and Bill Haas to get into the 80-team, 160-man tournament field.

Also withdrawing was Sam Ryder. Adam Svensson will now team up with Ollie Schniederjans, who was Ryder’s original partner.