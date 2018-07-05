Tony Carr has a simple, straightforward goal.
“I see myself playing for the Pelicans,” Carr said. “I got drafted to the Pelicans and that’s who I want to play for. I feel like I can contribute to the team my first year. That’s pretty much it.”
For the second-round pick and former Penn State standout, the path there starts at 2:30 p.m. Friday when the Pelicans open Las Vegas summer league at the Thomas & Mack Center against the Toronto Raptors.
It’s the first time Carr can showcase his skills on the professional level and the stake are already high. Although he was selected by the Pelicans at No. 51, Carr hasn’t been promised anything when it comes to his place on the main roster.
Instead, the combo guard will have to earn his spot, which the franchise made clear just moments after selecting him.
“He’s got a big hill to climb,” general manager Dell Demps said on draft night. “There’s no guarantee he’s on our roster this year. He might be a guy that we may do different things with. Maybe he’s on our roster, maybe he’s not. I’m not sure. But I think the most important thing is not to get ahead of it and see what happens when he gets in here.
“He’s going to have to compete, and we’ll give him every opportunity to be successful.”
The first chance comes this weekend. Carr will be alongside former Pelicans’ second-round picks Cheick Diallo and Frank Jackson, as the team’s most important players to watch during summer league.
Not only are they trying to compile wins, but also prove they can fit nicely into coach Alvin Gentry’s system and play a variety of roles in unfamiliar surroundings. It’s particularly true for Carr, who spent his career as a primary shooter and scorer, but now has to pick his spots around more seasoned teammates.
As a sophomore, Carr led the Big 10 in scoring (725 points, 19.6 per game) and minutes played (35.4), attempting 16.2 shots per game. Even Jackson, who faced Carr as an opponent during his freshman season, remembers the scouting report revolving around Carr’s offense prowess.
That focus will change drastically now.
“(At Penn State) they really relied on him a lot, for a lot of their offense,” summer league coach Kevin Hanson said. “Whereas, for us, he’s going to be more of a glue guy to start. And when he does get the ball in his hands, great, make plays. But, the offense is not going to flow through him.
“And it’s not going to flow through him in summer league either. It’s going to flow through Frank. So, he’s got to learn to play off the ball and when the ball gets in his hands, he has to learn to make quick decisions. The ball stuck in his hands a little bit in college, and he has to get used to quick decisions.”
It’s a role Carr said he is eager to embrace and show he can be a valuable passer and court spacer as well as a scorer. He expects to feed Jackson and Diallo on most possessions and find a way to contribute on both ends of the court.
“We run a free-flowing offense, so everybody is an option,” Carr said. “But Cheick is one of the best guys out there so we’ll definitely be looking for him.”
But, at some point, Carr is going to display the scoring ability that got him drafted after just two college seasons and earned him this opportunity in the first place.
“His size was really appealing to us,” Demps said on draft night. “He can make shots. He’s pretty crafty and his team played in a tough conference and he was able to score at an elite level.”