Regis Prograis is rarely satisfied.
He always wants more.
So it shouldn't come as a surprise Progais wants his second major fight in his hometown to have even more of a New Orleans flavor than the first one.
(Well, minus the poboy and gumbo, which we'll get to in a minute.)
Prograis returns to Lakefront Arena on Oct. 27 for his second fight there in three months.
His desire is for the night to be even grander than the successful show he helped put on there in July.
He wants a more dominant performance than the eighth-round technical knockout he treated fans to back then.
He wants more than a crowd of 3,612 this time.
He wants it to have even more of a New Orleans vibe, somehow surpassing the first one when he walked to the ring with Mardi Gras Indians and a second-line band.
And by the time the night is over, he's hoping that even more people in New Orleans to know his name.
Many already do, as they show when they honk their car horns at him when they see him jogging around the city.
But the ambitious Prograis would like more.
"My whole goal is to turn to the franchise," Prograis said. "We have the Saints. We have the Pelicans. Hopefully it will be Regis Prograis."
Coincidentally, Prograis will be going head-to-head with one of those franchises as the Pelicans host the Utah Jazz that same night.
Prograis will fight Terry Flanagan in the night's headliner which doubles as a quarterfinal match of the World Boxing Super Series. The winner advances to the semifinals of the World Boxing Series, which will eventually determine the best 140-pound boxer in the world.
Prograis, the No. 1 seed, is expecting that title (and the Muhammad Ali Trophy that comes with it) to belong to him by the time the 8-man tournament ends in June.
He took a break from his training in Houston to talk to media Wednesday to help promote the fight.
His left eye had a big bruise under it, the result of a punch during training the day before.
"Training camp is really hard," Prograis explained.
The 29-year old is training for eight weeks this time instead of the normal six-week regimen with the hopes of getting to 23-0 and earning his 20th knockout.
Prograis wants to put on a better show this time than he did in July when he prevailed over Juan Jose Velasco.
He got hit more times in that fight than he thought he should have.
He admits he was a bit nervous for that one, his first one in the arena right down the street from where he grew up before moving to Houston after Hurricane Katrina.
For a moment, he got caught up into the moment just like the enthused crowd, especially when he was preparing to enter the ring and saw the montage of fighters like Ali, George Foreman and Sugar Ray Leonard being shown on the giant screen.
"At that moment, I was a fan," Prograis said. "When it went off, it hit me that "I gotta fight." I was a fan, but I had to go and fight so I had to switch my mindset."
But the butterflies weren't the only thing in his stomach.
There was also the meal he ate leading up to the fight.
"Don't eat poboys and gumbo before I fight," Prograis said. "Everything else went real smooth."
This time, he hopes things go even smoother as he chases his goal of not only winning the super lightweight tournament as the best 140-pounder in the world (he's ranked No. 1 in that weight class by ESPN) but his even bigger goal of being one of the sport's "immortals."
"He feels like he hasn't made it yet," said Bobby Benton, Prograis' trainer. "He's still hungry."
Always hungry for more.
Just no poboy and gumbo this time.