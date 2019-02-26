CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins was getting tired of Kevin Durant cussing him out.

So he finally took Durant's advice.

"He's been telling me to stop thinking about it and just go play my game — be aggressive," Cousins said.

Cousins did just that.

DeMarcus Cousins explains 'nuclear bomb' move to Warriors in promo for new Showtime series Sitting in a wicker chair, joined by his signature scowl, coarse language and brutal honesty, DeMarcus Cousins began to open up on his persona…

Klay Thompson scored 26 points, Cousins had a season-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-110 on Monday night.

Coach Steve Kerr said it was the most comfortable Cousins has looked in a Warriors uniform.

"He made a couple of moves around the hoop where he showed great agility, but I think this is the best he's looked," Kerr said.

Cousins was happiest that he finally eclipsed 30 minutes of playing time.

"I have to hug coach Kerr for that," he said.

But Cousins wasn't all smiles and jokes after the game.

He remained miffed that he received a technical foul in the second half when he tossed Jeremy Lamb's shoe — which had fallen off in the middle of a play— into the crowd. The shoe was intercepted in the front row by longtime Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis.

DeMarcus Cousins just got a technical for this... yeah alright pic.twitter.com/nYlE8VrCdH — Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 26, 2019

"Next time I will just step on the shoe, roll my ankle, break it, tear an Achilles, just leave it out there next time — I guess that is what they want," Cousins said.

Cousins was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans for less than two seasons after a blockbuster trade following the All Star Game in Feb. 2017. He missed the second half of the 2017-'18 season after tearing his Achilles going for a rebound against the Houston Rockets. He opted to sign with the Golden State Warriors in the offseason.

"Well, he didn't have an insole in his shoe so it messed with the weight of the shoe and I put a little extra on it," Cousins said with a grin.

The Warriors took a 1 ½-game lead over the Denver Nuggets in the race for the best record in the Western Conference and erased the memory of a home loss against Houston on Saturday night.