It could have been worse.
Instead, the Saints finally caught a break from the NFL.
The team will be without defensive tackle David Onyemata for just one game.
According to an ESPN report, the NFL has suspended Onyemata for the season opener for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
The suspension stems from an incident in January where Onyemata was cited by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly had marijuana delivered to his home.
Deputies seized nearly three ounces of marijuana, cannabis oil, marijuana edibles and hemp powder during a search of the defensive tackle's apartment in Elmwood, according to a police report and a Sheriff's Office spokesman, Capt. Jason Rivarde.
Investigators said at the time they believed the marijuana and other items were for Onyemata's personal use. Rivarde also said Onyemata was cooperative during the search.
If the league had handed down the same penalty it does when a player tests positive for drugs, the Saints could have been without Onyemata for four games.
That would have been worst case scenario.
The best case scenario is the one Sean Payton was hoping for when he addressed the incident in May.
“We are working under the impression that he is with us and no we have not (heard otherwise),” Payton said.
The news answers one of the biggest questions of the offseason. How many games Onyemata would miss, if any, was a big concern, especially since the Saints will also be without defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to start the season. Rankins is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in the playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The absence of Onyemata and Rankins will be a big break for the Houston Texans, who come to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the season opener Sept. 9.
That's a combined total of 75 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for loss from a year ago that Deshaun Watson and the Texans won't have to contend with now the Saints will be without two of the key pieces so instrumental in clogging things up in the middle last season. And that doesn't even include a d-line that is also missing Tyeler Davison, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
Onyemata, now entering the final season of his rookie contract, is coming off his best season. He recorded 35 tackles and a career-best 4.5 sacks in 2018.
His work hasn't gone unnoticed.
On Friday, the same day of the reports of his suspension, Pro Football Focus rated Onyemata the NFL's most underrated interior defensive lineman.
The Saints will count on guys like second-year defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth and free agent signees Malcom Brown and Mario Edwards to fill the void.
Fortunately for the Saints, Onyemata will be back after the first game, just in time for a 3-game stretch that includes road games against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks and a home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The game against the Texans will be the first game Onyemata has ever missed. He has played in all 16 games every year since the Saints drafted him with a fourth round pick in 2016. This year, he'll only get to play in 15.
Saints fans should be glad that number isn't 12, 13 or 14.
Rarely is a one-game suspension a good thing.
But in this case, it is.