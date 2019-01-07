Delgado Community College athletic director/baseball coach Joe Scheuermann has been elected to the National Junior College Athletic Assocation Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The vote was announced during last week's annual ABCA Baseball Coaches Convention in Dallas.
Approaching his 29th season as Delgado's baseball coach, Scheuermann holds a 971-483 record, making him the winningest junior-college coach in the state of Louisiana.
"This is a tremendous honor that I share with my family, my coaches and players, and our entire Delgado family," Scheuermann said in a release. "This would have never been possible without the constant support that I have received on and off the field through the years. This is about we, not just about me. Thanks to everyone who had a part of my nomination and selection."
Scheuermann has led the Dolphins to 15 conference titles — including 12 since 2006 — and four trips to the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. He also helped the program rebuild after Hurricane Katrina, working to field a team the next year.
Scheuermann, a New Orleans native, began his baseball career by watching his father, local baseball legend "Rags" Scheuermann, coach from a young age and by playing New Orleans playground ball. Scheuermann went on to attend Redemptorist High School and played under legendary prep coach Wilfred "Skeeter" Theard, where he developed into a three-year starter for the Rams at second base, helping the school to its only Class 2A state championship in 1980.
Scheuermann played college ball at Delgado and Tulane and, after graduating, began his coaching career as a Green Wave assistant.
When his father, "Rags" Scheuermann, announced his retirement in 1990 during his induction speech into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, Joe was named the program's second head coach.
Under Scheuermann's leadership, the Dolphins' program has sent more than 225 players to four-year baseball programs throughout Louisiana and the nation, with 75 players transferring into four-year programs since 2011. Over the past 10 years, 25 former Dolphins have been selected in the Major League Baseball draft.